 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local cafes offer cups of cheer with peppermint, gingerbread and berries
0 comments
top story

Local cafes offer cups of cheer with peppermint, gingerbread and berries

Support this work for $1 a month
Overwinter Coffee (copy) Berry Manilow

The Berry Manilow is a seasonal offering at Overwinter Coffee that can be served hot or cold. It features a refreshing hibiscus tea with mulling spices, housemade blueberry simple syrup and oat milk.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

Cafes seem extra magical this time of year, when warm drinks and cozy couches are appreciated. As seasons merge from fall to winter and into the holidays, so, too, do the flavors. This is an especially delightful time of year to enjoy offerings at local coffee shops where fall, winter and seasonal flavors are merging. Here is a look at what six cafes are offering.

Undergrounds Coffee christmas cookie latte

The Christmas cookie latte at Undergrounds Coffee has white mocha with hazelnut and cookie sprinkles.

JAM Parkside

301 Parkside Ave. (716-381-8828)

Located on a corner in the Parkside neighborhood, JAM utilizes Tipico coffee, featuring a special JAM drip blend. Maple, hazelnut and caramel lattes – flavors especially notable in fall and winter – can be enjoyed all year round. The Fall Harvest latte, made with nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar syrup, will transition into a gingerbread latte Thanksgiving week. Also look for peppermint mochas with homemade chocolate sauce, plus orange and cherry mochas made from JAM's fruit syrups.

Overwinter Coffee (copy) peppermint mocha

A seasonal duo at Overwinter Coffee: A Peppermint Mocha with an Orange Zest Kek, an eastern European pastry from Anastasia's Artisan Bread of Williamsville.

Overwinter Coffee

9 Genesee St., 814 Elmwood Ave., 5548 Main St., Williamsville (716-241-9789)

At Overwinter Coffee, two specialty syrups – peppermint syrup and cayenne cinnamon syrup – are created each winter as a staple for the "secret winter" drink menu.

The Peppermint Mocha mixes Overwinter’s dark chocolate syrup and the housemade peppermint syrup; a cayenne Cinnamon Latte is just as it sounds. The bonus of the two syrups is that they can be added to your favorite beverage as well.

Overwinter Coffee (copy) simple syrups

Housemade simple syrups such as these at Overwinter Coffee make it easy to add seasonal flavors to the beverage of your choice.

"The same syrups can be used with other drinks on the menu including coffee, hot chocolates, cappuccino. That’s the cool thing about the syrups," said John Vaughan, a barista and manager of Overwinter's Williamsville cafe. "If you like a little bit of sweetness in your coffee or want to try something new, you can add them."

Overwinter Coffee (copy)

John Vaughan adds housemade syrup to make a holiday mocha drink at Overwinter Coffee on Elmwood Avenue.

The Berry Manilow is a winter specialty drink that can be served cold or hot. To enjoy cold, hibiscus tea is steeped with mulling spices then poured over ice with oat milk and a blueberry simple syrup that is used exclusively for this drink. “You get all the flavors into one sip,” Vaughan said. Prefer it warm? Instead of ice, steamed milk of your choice is added.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Steamworks Coffee

51 Canal St., Lockport (727-0701)

Innovative coffee mixology is combined with freshly roasted beans at this Lockport cafe. November drinks include a pumpkin spice latte made with real pumpkin puree, and the Sir Isaac Newton, an original concoction of cinnamon tea and local cider. Specialty hot chocolates headline December’s menu, created with housemade chocolate syrup in flavors like peppermint, orange and sponge candy (made with a caramel and vanilla syrup swirl). December's latte flavors include peppermint, vanilla bean and cookie butter (combining sweet ginger molasses syrup with salty caramel). Steamworks sources fresh winter-themed cutout cookies from Jane and June’s Bake Shop in Newfane, and makes its own seasonal puffed rice treats and chocolate peanut butter balls.

Taste Bistro & Coffee Bar

634-3 Main St., East Aurora (655-1874)

Step inside this 100-year-old former grain mill to be greeted by an extensive cafe menu chalk of warm beverages and village-themed sandwiches. The Stuffin the Bird is a turkey sandwich with stuffing and housemade cranberry mayo, or cinnamon roll Belgian waffle, sweetened with maple cream cheese icing. The fall drink roster includes a maple spice chai made with gourmet maple syrup, mulled apple cider using Mayer Bros. and salty-sweet caramel mocha with notes of toffee and sea salt. Available in December, Rudolph’s Red Nose peppermint latte adds whipped cream and a fireball candy to the winter favorite.

Undergrounds Coffee seasonal drink toasted dark chocolate marshallow latte

A toasted dark chocolate marshmallow latte with graham cracker sprinkles is a new seasonal drink being offered at Undergrounds Coffee.

Undergrounds Coffee

580 South Park Ave. (716-240-9923)

The former funeral home is offering multiple seasonal delights. A Christmas cookie latte combines white mocha with hazelnut and sprinkles. Looking for spice? Swap in some cinnamon and brown sugar for the snickerdoodle latte. Other winter specials include a peppermint dark chocolate latte topped by crushed peppermint candies. New this year is a toasted dark chocolate marshmallow latte with graham cracker sprinkles.

There's still time to enjoy November’s sandwich special that memorializes Sarah Hale, a writer who advocated to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. It features turkey sausage, Swiss cheese, egg and cranberry butter on a pressed bagel. December’s Elena Piscopia is a mozzarella and pesto pressed-panini, which can be made into a breakfast or lunch sandwich. Christmas-inspired baked goods including sugar cookies will be available in December.

Wonder Coffeehouse (copy)

Members of the Fisher family of Buffalo and the Sun family of Bethesda, Md., enjoy Belgian liege waffles, the specialty at Wonder Coffeehouse. The waffles are served in a variety of ways, including specials for the holidays.

Wonder Coffeehouse

323 Ganson St. (844-8134)

Surrounded by the smell of Cheerios, this neighboring Buffalo RiverWorks cafe delights visitors with more than just coffee. Its signature scratch-made Belgian liege waffles are described as tasting "like Christmas morning,” with a texture akin to doughnuts. For the holidays, Wonder is offering waffle decorating six-packs to take home which will include green and red decorations like M&Ms and sprinkles, and chocolate sauce, caramel and green frosting.

The November specialty item is the Gobble Gobble, which features roasted turkey, cranberry, arugula and cream cheese sandwiched between two waffles. A buttery toffee nut latte topped with Heath bar crumbles is one of the seasonal drinks before Wonder transitions to December beverages including hot chocolates, peppermint mochas with crushed candy canes and eggnog lattes, swapping the steamed milk for nog.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber has announced new global tour dates

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
At The Colony, Rat Pack swagger in Irving
Restaurants

At The Colony, Rat Pack swagger in Irving

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

"While I regret the years that I’ve missed it, I’m here to report that Jeff LaBarbera and his crew have The Colony Seafood and Steakhouse still rolling – even swaggering – with hip cuisine in a town that’s better known for selling cigarettes," writes Andrew Z. Galarneau.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News