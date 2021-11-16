Local cafes offer cups of cheer with peppermint, gingerbread and berries

The Peppermint Mocha mixes Overwinter’s dark chocolate syrup and the housemade peppermint syrup; a cayenne Cinnamon Latte is just as it sounds. The bonus of the two syrups is that they can be added to your favorite beverage as well.

"The same syrups can be used with other drinks on the menu including coffee, hot chocolates, cappuccino. That’s the cool thing about the syrups," said John Vaughan, a barista and manager of Overwinter's Williamsville cafe. "If you like a little bit of sweetness in your coffee or want to try something new, you can add them."

The Berry Manilow is a winter specialty drink that can be served cold or hot. To enjoy cold, hibiscus tea is steeped with mulling spices then poured over ice with oat milk and a blueberry simple syrup that is used exclusively for this drink. “You get all the flavors into one sip,” Vaughan said. Prefer it warm? Instead of ice, steamed milk of your choice is added.

51 Canal St., Lockport (727-0701)