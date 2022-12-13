Local bakeries go beyond the cookie with festive holiday treats

Third-generation baker Lisa Ohlson remembers making holiday sweet treats with her family when she was growing up in Wisconsin. With her husband Marve, she continues to make some of those same recipes from her grandfather at Ohlson’s Bakery & Cafe. It's their 35th holiday season, a time she loves at the bakery.

“The holidays in a bakery, it’s unreal,” she said. “I think we just bring comfort to people, especially during the holidays, and we all need that right now — whatever we can to just make us feel better.”

While cookies are the reigning treat this time of year, local bakers are offering specialty holiday baked goods that go beyond the cookie. For Ohlson's, that selection includes Wisconsin Kringles of Lisa Ohlson's childhood. For Ginger Snap Patisserie owner Sara Reynolds, the holidays are a great time to continue her goal to "push the envelope and offer something a little outside the box," she said. “I feel like the holidays are a great time to do that and try something different because, of course, traditions are important, but it’s a great time to try something new.”

Here's a quick look at offerings from seven area bakeries.

Blue Eyed Baker, 33 Elm St., East Aurora

This French-inspired bakery’s treats taste the way you hope, including are flaky and buttery croissants. Their craft — and variety of vegan, gluten-free and specialty items — has made Blue Eyed Baker a permanent fixture in East Aurora the past six years, and their holiday menu is no different. Heavenly croissants come in peppermint or eggnog, and dense scones include an assortment of raspberry white chocolate, gingerbread, cranberry almond, double chocolate with peppermint glaze and eggnog flavors. Chocolate peppermint cake with vanilla bean buttercream, peppermint ganache and an elegant wreath piped on top is another winning option, especially for parties.

Eileen's Centerview Bakery, 465 Center Road, West Seneca

This is your coffeecake hub this season with Eileen's serving three holiday options: Plain tree coffeecakes with sweet dough and frosted in the shape of a holiday fir; almond fruit tree coffeecakes filled with chopped citrine fruit and almond paste; and candy cane-shaped cherry coffeecakes with French pastry dough and chopped cherries inside. For its homemade fruitcakes, Eileen's uses a 100-year-old recipe with pineapples, cherries and walnuts that are soaked in whiskey, cherry brandy and rum for months before the cake is made.

Butter Block, 426 Rhode Island St.

The holiday menu is a dose of pastry paradise at Butter Block where desserts look picture-perfect. Try red candy cane croissants with peppermint white chocolate ganache; gingerbread custard-filled brioche bombs with cranberry compote and brown butter streusel topping; and eggnog cheesecake topped with dark rum Crémeux baked into spicebread crust. The cranberry orange and pomegranate tartelette looks straight out of a Parisian café with its topping of pomegranate “jewels,” along with cranberry compote sitting beneath orange-cranberry curd and Italian meringue, as described by Butter Block front of house manager Abby Carlson. The Mont Blanc éclair is another worthy consideration within the rotating menu. It's filled with cassis jam, chestnut custard and topped with chestnut cream. Even a pop tart can get into the holiday spirit with gingerbread, peppermint mocha, figgy pudding and eggnog flavors.

Chrusciki Bakery, two locations: 4475 Transit Road, Clarence, and 80 W. Drullard Ave., Lancaster

Those on routine shopping trips for placek or chrusciki are in for a bit of a surprise beyond the usual Polish coffeecake and powdered "Buffalo Angel Wings." True to its old-world-European-with-a-modern-twist menu style, Chrusciki’s holiday offerings are quaint and creative. The hot chocolate cups are a sweet example — dark chocolate cups cradling chocolate mousse and topped with marshmallows. The peppermint bark blends white chocolate with minty sprinkles, and the vanilla buttercream-decorated yule logs are filled with chocolate cake and vanilla filling.

Sweet Beginnings Bakery, 3759 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda

This is your spot for the cutest festive cakes this season, decked out as snowmen, Santa, gingerbread and reindeer. Darren and Jamie Wells launched their business a year into their marriage 17 years ago, priding themselves on their abilities to adapt their business to changing times and trends. The Wells family’s vast assortment of yule logs, alone, highlights this philosophy, offered in orange chocolate, red velvet with cream cheese, raspberry truffle chocolate cake with raspberry jam and a fudge core, Baileys Irish Cream and chocolate peanut butter.

“I think everybody just thinks that Christmas is all about the cookies,” said Jamie Wells. “People don’t think about, ‘Who’s doing Christmas breakfast?’

“I tend to sit down at Thanksgiving dinner and think, ‘How many people are eating my pie right now? How many people are eating my breakfast danishes for Christmas morning?’ ” Wells added. “That still touches our hearts, definitely, being a small business owner. Those are things that we think about while we’re enjoying our holiday. We’re thinking that we’re also sharing it with our hundreds of customers, as well.’’

While their famous Danish pastries put them on the map, Ohlson’s other holiday treats have helped keep customers coming back for 35 years. Typically filled with raspberry, cherry, cherry cheese and almond — among 15 other year-round offerings — the season heralds the returning cherry almond Wisconsin Kringle, sprinkled with red sugar to look like a candy cane. Seasonal cupcakes also have a spot here including peppermint Oreo cookies for Santa, funfetti “Christmas Tree” and raspberry and cream-filled “White Forest” — as has chocolate sponge cake yule logs with raspberry and whipped cream, covered with chocolate fudge and decorated with poinsettias and holly. The Ohlsons’ main aim this time of year is something they know well: comfort and nostalgia.

“People walk in and you can just smell the baking and the butter. We want people to be brought back,” Lisa said. “I think people need that. It brings them comfort to walk in and just see all the things that bring back memories that they might have gotten years ago.”

Ginger Snap Pâtisserie, 6572 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park

Sara Reynolds’ vision for her new business is a blend of traditional American and more elevated, French-inspired flavors. After opening her doors in March while she was raising a 1-year-old, she has brought her vision to life. Her holiday menu is a reflection of her knack for blending comfort with elegance. A few standouts are orange zest cake with housemade cranberry filling and goat cheese frosting; beautifully braided chocolate cinnamon babka with a hint of citrus; and vanilla génoise sponge cake bûche de noël filled with hazelnut praline mousseline cream and iced chocolate ganache decorated with meringue mushrooms. The white chocolate peppermint cheesecake with whipped chantilly cream further supports our rule of thumb: If you think you’ve had one of these treats before, hold off on final judgments until you try the fresh twist Ginger Snap puts on it.