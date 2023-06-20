The Village of Lewiston comes alive during the summer.

Between Artpark's big-name concerts and events, nearby Niagara Falls and the village’s own tourism-driving festivals, Lewiston’s brick sidewalks lay the path for many visitors during any given summer weekend.

It’s an idyllic place, a bit reminiscent of the fictional Connecticut town, Stars Hollow, on “The Gilmore Girls.” On a recent sunny afternoon, Garden Club volunteers tended to flower beds in Hennepin Park. Locals ran into people they knew while sunbathing on a coffee shop patio or walking out of a boutique. A man stopped to entertain a toddler with his Donald Duck impersonation on his way into The Village Bake Shoppe.

Jennifer Pauly, president of the Upward Niagara Chamber of Commerce, said Artpark’s summer programming brings an influx of people to Lewiston.

“It’s nice to have people come and experience the village ahead of time, whether they’re coming to shop, or stroll Center Street, or try one of the restaurants, or go down to the waterfront,” Pauly said. “A lot of people end up building their day around the programming at Artpark.”

Pauly recommends coming to Lewiston around three hours before an Artpark event to find parking, either at Artpark or in the village, and stroll around the walkable community.

“The start of Artpark is always the reminder that summer is coming,” Pauly said.

Afternoon pick-me-up

Begin your afternoon sipping an espresso in one of the orange chairs of Orange Cat Coffee Co.‘s large front patio (703 Center St.). While considering your order from the cafe’s full espresso bar lineup, notice the shop’s fragrant coffee bean aroma and count the number of orange cat depictions that adorn its interior.

Stroll through shops (and parks) Boutiques occupy many of the Center Street storefronts. The Rose Hanger Shop (411 Center St.) carries trendy, going-out clothing for young women. It’s next to Hennepin Park, a public park featuring a cascading water fountain and spacious white gazebo that provides a shaded space to rest your legs. Down the street, Viva Nostalgia (445 Center St.) is a treasure trove of pop-culture collectibles from all kinds of fandoms, from “Star Wars” to “The Office.” Cross the street to visit the Peace Garden (476 Center St.), where an alley sheltered by a canopy of trees beckons you to a tucked-away garden of sculptures, flowers and brick pathways. At the back of the garden, you’ll find Queen B’s Cottage, a home decor and gift shop. It has a homey feel, like you’re shopping inside a stylish friend’s living room.

Cocktails on a patio Visit Brickyard Brewing Co. (432 Center St.) for a hazy IPA, tangerine wheat beer or another one of the brewery’s own craft beers. From the brewery’s second floor patio, expect a bird’s-eye view of the village’s quaint business district. Gather. by Gallo (453 Center St.) is a dimly lit cocktail bar and restaurant, with colorful paintings decorating its white walls and a corner for live music. Swing by Griffon Brewery and Gastropub (115 S Water St.) for a beer and a bite to eat while enjoying panoramic views of the waterfront.

Dine at a local staple For a chic meal by candlelight, visit Carmelo’s Coat of Arms (425 Center St.). It’s an Italian fine dining staple, operated by the Raimondi family since its inception more than 40 years ago. (You can’t go wrong with a housemade pasta dish.) Or for something more casual, try another enduring restaurant, Apple Granny (433 Center St.). Expect a folksy family restaurant that serves classic American dinner entrees such as chicken Parmesan and prime rib, alongside chicken fingers and pizza logs.

But save room

for something sweet A saccharine village such as Lewiston is bound to have a couple of bakeries. At the Village Bake Shoppe (417 Center St.), display cases are stuffed with cupcakes, cannoli and cookies. Enjoy your dessert al fresco and take your haul of sweets outside to one of its French bistro chairs along the sidewalk. At Just Desserts By Aimee (755 Center St.), strawberry tartlets and enormous cookies are baked from scratch inside the oldest building on the street, a historical butter yellow house that’s stood for more than 200 years. (Check Facebook for the bakery’s up-to-date hours ahead of time. You may want to grab a baked good to-go before dinner and save it for later.)