Lease conflict, confusion over Amherst pizzeria leads to saucy shuffle

Bailey Avenue Pizza wanted to expand into an Amherst pizza hot spot. Leonardi's owners wanted to protect their family name and brand. Mister Pizza wanted to get out of a lease agreement made before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those three interests came to a head in the past seven months at 614 Grover Cleveland Highway, the site of the former Leonardi's in Amherst, where a triangle of chaos concluded Feb. 9 that saw Bailey Avenue Pizza leave to avoid an eviction fight with the Leonardi family, which owns the property. Instead, Mister Pizza is slated to open there by May.
The complicated takeover of the former Leonardi's, the respected pizzeria run by siblings Hector Leonardi and Anne Contarin and family for 47 years, includes circumstances found only during a pandemic. But it also featured the threat of a lawsuit, debate over how a restaurant can legally succeed another, and the dangers of verbal agreements.
The saga began innocently, when Leonardi and Contarin closed their pizzeria on Dec. 29, 2019, and pursued leasing the space. Mister Pizza, run by Anthony Franco, signed the lease with Leonardi Real Estate Corp. in March 2020. Then Covid-19 struck, sparking a boom in pizza sales at the Mister Pizza Elmwood Avenue location and a worker shortage due to the federal unemployment bonus, so Franco didn't have the time or workforce to follow through on his signed lease. The Amherst pizzeria sat empty.
"We were up 20% to 30% early on in Covid, and we were already running a lean operation, so when you add that sales volume in there, it's taxing on a workforce," Franco said.
By midsummer, with ominous warnings about a surge of the pandemic and continued struggles finding kitchen help, Franco sought to sublease the Grover Cleveland Highway space. Dave Stefaniak, owner of Bailey Avenue Pizza (2916 Bailey Ave.), was interested in opening a second location and had enough workers to build a staff.
Stefaniak said he reached an in-person verbal agreement with Contarin on July 13 to take over Mister Pizza's lease and assume the original phone number. Franco and Stefaniak agreed on sublease terms, with a proposed opening date in mid-September, as long as the Leonardi family signed off.
But before Leonardi Real Estate Corp. had officially signed the sublease, Stefaniak soft-opened Bailey Avenue Pizza North on Sept. 1. Business buzzed right off the bat.
To Stefaniak's surprise, a cease-and-desist letter dated Sept. 16 was sent to Bailey Avenue Pizza North from the law firm Zdarsky, Sawicki & Agostinelli, LLP, on behalf of the Leonardi Real Estate Corp. The letter accused Stefaniak's business of "unlawfully passing off [the] company as a successor to Leonardi's," citing "business style and dress," interactions on Bailey Avenue Pizza North's Google Business page, a menu note that read "formerly Leonardi's" and use of the same telephone number as examples that closely aligned the newcomer with the likeness of the former pizzeria.
The crux of the cease-and-desist letter was this: "The fact that you are operating a pizzeria in the same location that was formerly operated by Leonardi's Pizzeria does not make you a successor to the Leonardi Pizzeria business. You have not acquired the business of Leonardi's Pizzeria nor any part of its recipes or goodwill. These all remain valuable assets of our client."
From Leonardi's perspective, a Buffalo News article on the transition from Leonardi's to Bailey Avenue Pizza, published Sept. 24, further solidified the family's stance that the former pizzeria's name was being used for the financial benefit of Bailey Avenue Pizza North's business, their lawyers said.
Stefaniak, who said he believed he was paying homage to a long-standing pizzeria and not trying to profit off the Leonardi family name, acted quickly to address the concerns in the letter, promptly reprinting the menus and changing the look of his pizza boxes within the cease-and-desist's seven-day window. He said he never missed a rental payment, sent to Franco and forwarded to the Leonardi family, in the five months he was open.
From that point forward, much of the correspondence took place between lawyers with Zdarsky, Sawicki & Agostinelli representing the Leonardi family, and Kloss, Stenger and Gormley representing Stefaniak and Bailey Avenue Pizza. Stefaniak said he tried to call Anne Contarin twice and sent her two text messages, but did not receive a response.
Lease negotiations between the Leonardi family's lawyers and Stefaniak's representatives made barely any headway. Stefaniak requested to combine a proposed noninfringement agreement, drafted by the Leonardi camp and reviewed by Stefaniak's reps, with the assignment of the lease. The Leonardi family, according to their lawyers, was not interested in leasing or subleasing to Stefaniak, and considered the issue of Stefaniak's infringement separate from lease negotiations, which would have to be between Mister Pizza's Franco, the official tenant, and the Leonardi family real estate corporation.
Though there are federal and state moratoriums on evictions, Stefaniak knew eviction was inevitable because he was not a legal tenant. Instead of incurring the legal costs to fight it – upwards of $50,000 in attorney fees, he estimated – he chose to leave.
After announcing on social media that his pizzeria was exiting Grover Cleveland Highway and seeking a new space, Stefaniak emphasized the transition had nothing to do with a lack of business success. "This wasn't a choice of ours," Stefaniak said. "We had to move. We were making $40,000 a week. The pizzeria was booming, doing extremely well. It's an extremely good location for a pizzeria."
Stefaniak regrets relying on the verbal agreement with Contarin and admitted he should have waited to see if the property owners would officially sign the sublease agreement before soft opening Bailey Avenue Pizza North.
"I should have known better than to operate and put all that money in without signing a lease," Stefaniak said. "I trusted in people's word."
The pending relocation of Bailey Avenue Pizza still doesn't sit well with Stefaniak.
"What my attorney and the world doesn't get, if [the Leonardis] were still operating several locations, I might think twice about putting 'formerly Leonardi's,' but they're gone, they're retired and the chapter of their book is ended," Stefaniak said. "I thought I did my due diligence to say, 'They're the best, we hope to be as good as they are.' "
Stefaniak isn't giving up on a second location, and is eyeing a spot at Kenmore and Englewood avenues.
Mister Pizza's Franco is bringing in more equipment, tweaking the interior and assembling his staff before his spring opening. He wants the Amherst location to be a carbon copy of the Elmwood Avenue headquarters, with the same menu.
"Opening in Amherst is an extension of the city," said Franco, who previously delivered from Elmwood Avenue into Amherst with regularity. Franco is drawing no connection between Mister Pizza and Leonardi's.
"They're great people – but our pizza is totally different, no similarities to the former Leonardi's recipe, and we're not buying names or trademarks, and we're using our own phone number," Franco said.
Hector Leonardi and Anne Contarin declined comment, but they did confirm a general timeline of interactions with the other two pizzeria owners, sent via their lawyers.
The three parties are now moving on. The Leonardi family has a legal tenant and has protected their name, Franco now has the time and staff to devote to a third Mister Pizza location, and Stefaniak is closing in on a deal to move his pizzeria elsewhere. But that doesn't mean everyone is satisfied.
"It was a ginormous blow to us," Stefaniak said.