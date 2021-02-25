Lease conflict, confusion over Amherst pizzeria ends in saucy shuffle

The crux of the cease-and-desist letter was this: "The fact that you are operating a pizzeria in the same location that was formerly operated by Leonardi's Pizzeria does not make you a successor to the Leonardi Pizzeria business. You have not acquired the business of Leonardi's Pizzeria nor any part of its recipes or goodwill. These all remain valuable assets of our client."

From Leonardi's perspective, a Buffalo News article on the transition from Leonardi's to Bailey Avenue Pizza, published Sept. 24, further solidified the family's stance that the former pizzeria's name was being used for the financial benefit of Bailey Avenue Pizza North's business, their lawyers said.

Stefaniak, who said he believed he was paying homage to a long-standing pizzeria and not trying to profit off the Leonardi family name, acted quickly to address the concerns in the letter, promptly reprinting the menus and changing the look of his pizza boxes within the cease-and-desist's seven-day window. He said he never missed a rental payment, sent to Franco and forwarded to the Leonardi family, in the five months he was open.

