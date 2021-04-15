Khoshmazeh Afghan Cuisine pop-up in Broadway Market compels, with bigger plans ahead

Another twist, Zamrud Palaw, sees the rice and lamb cooked with spinach, lending an emerald green color associated with the rare emerald stones found in Afghanistan's northern mountains. Khoshmazeh explains the background and significance of the new dishes when they're announced on Facebook.

"Any party or lunch events without Qabuli Palaw is not interesting," Rahimi said. While there are many ways to make the dish, the Khoshmazeh owners prefer to cook the rice with the lamb and its juices for a richer meaty flavor. Although other versions are more aesthetic, with each major ingredient occupying its own area of the dish – like a smoothie bowl's setup, for instance – Rahimi and Alemyar rely on the traditional presentation by mixing it all together.

Mantu (six for $7.99) are small minced beef steamed dumplings most notable for how they're topped, smothered in a tomato-based yellow split pea sauce and then a healthy helping of yogurt sauce and finished with chopped mint. When all of those ingredients mingle in one bite, the flavors are anything but boring – even if it might take a few bites to become acquainted.