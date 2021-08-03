Kenmore's new Bengal Grill features Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines, some surprises

A trio of owners has opened a new halal-certified restaurant in Kenmore to reflect the cultures of both India and Bangladesh.
Bangladeshi brothers-in-law Mohammed and Rashed Hossain, plus new partner Golam Morshed, debuted Bengal Grill at 2835 Delaware Ave. on Aug. 2. The restaurant, which seats about 45 people, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, offering sit-down, takeout and third-party delivery service.
Mohammed has the most Buffalo-area restaurant experience of the three, working at Alibaba Kebab for two years beginning in 2018. When a potential partnership agreement at the William Street restaurant fell apart, Mohammed joined his Colorado-based in-law and Morshed, his neighbor when he lived in Florida, to begin their own venture on a main stretch in the Village of Kenmore.
"We like to highlight Bangladesh, and in [the history] of East Bengal and West Bengal, the tiger is famous," said Rashed, who previously owned an Indian restaurant in Florida with Mohammed. "We tie it together with an authentic Indian menu."
Bengal Grill's elaborate menu includes Indian favorites – sections dedicated to curry, tandoori and kebabs, biryani (a rice dish) and various meats over rice – with some halal cuts of meat sourced from Al-Aqsa Supermarket on Fillmore. Naan, traditional Indian flatbread, comes with butter, garlic, potato, onion or cheese. The Hossains and Morshed offer a number of family-size special packs, which serve anywhere from two to 10 people and range from $29.99 to $89.99.
The Bangladeshi influence is apparent in the "Bengal Kitchen Special" section of the menu. Bengali cuisine, while closely related to Indian, typically presents more heat and a greater emphasis on meat dishes, Mohammed said.
Beef tehari ($10.99) is a spicy beef and rice combination; mutton and beef paya (each $11.99) are richly flavored soups using the hooves of sheep and cows, respectively; and beef nihari ($11.99) is a stick-to-your-ribs beef stew. The paya and nihari dishes are served with freshly made naan, which comes in handy for dipping, and a side salad.
A handful of other items set Bengal Grill apart from a traditional Indian restaurant, with New York-style lamb gyro over rice, presented with white and green sauces ($11.99); kid-friendly chicken lollipops – tender spiced chicken eaten off the bone (six pieces for $9.99, 12 pieces for $17.99); and a line of 12 milkshake flavors, such as butterscotch, pineapple, Butterfinger and Oreo, a solid dessert option. Mohammed is especially proud of the milkshakes, which he learned working in Arkansas for Short Stop Grill, a gas station known for serving one of the world's largest ice cream cones.
Standard American fare, such as Buffalo-style chicken wings, fried chicken, chicken nuggets and mac and cheese bites, is also available.
The owners, spurred by Rashed's experience in Colorado, plan to incorporate a rock grill concept later this year or early next year. Customers will be able to cook their own steaks on a rock heated to more than 500 degrees. The volcanic rock preparation is uncommon in Western New York, with Steak, Stone & Sushi locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls offering the opportunity.
"Customers can cook [it] themselves – it's easy to cook, takes about two to three minutes," Rashed said. "You can cook the steak very fresh."