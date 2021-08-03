Kenmore's new Bengal Grill features Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines, some surprises

A trio of owners has opened a new halal-certified restaurant in Kenmore to reflect the cultures of both India and Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi brothers-in-law Mohammed and Rashed Hossain, plus new partner Golam Morshed, debuted Bengal Grill at 2835 Delaware Ave. on Aug. 2. The restaurant, which seats about 45 people, will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, offering sit-down, takeout and third-party delivery service.

Mohammed has the most Buffalo-area restaurant experience of the three, working at Alibaba Kebab for two years beginning in 2018. When a potential partnership agreement at the William Street restaurant fell apart, Mohammed joined his Colorado-based in-law and Morshed, his neighbor when he lived in Florida, to begin their own venture on a main stretch in the Village of Kenmore.

"We like to highlight Bangladesh, and in [the history] of East Bengal and West Bengal, the tiger is famous," said Rashed, who previously owned an Indian restaurant in Florida with Mohammed. "We tie it together with an authentic Indian menu."