Keen on style and design, Overwinter Coffee expands into Williamsville

"We like to build out a space that feels unique to itself, but still feels like (it fits within) the vision of what we're trying to accomplish," Halliman added.

The 1,500-square-foot Williamsville destination, constructed in the 1840s, was once a department store, he explained, with large display windows facing the street, likely a place to show off fashion styles on mannequins.

The owners will keep the open floor plan they're inheriting, but will add squat tables and cushions for floor seating, a trend common in Japan, to look out onto the main stretch of the village from a slightly elevated area in front of the display window.

Their small downtown location dwells in a similar "brick row" of the Genesee corridor that dates to the early 1800s; the Elmwood Overwinter is a Victorian-era house that, prior to the coffee shop's opening, was a retail store that sold women's intimate apparel.