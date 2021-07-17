Kaylena Marie's Bakery aims to keep village charm at new Orchard Park location

The inside of Kaylena Marie's Bakery's new location will not look strikingly different than the original, at least not to customers.

But the bakery, which opened July 15 at 3144 Orchard Park Road in the Town of Orchard Park near the West Seneca border, holds 1,100 square feet of kitchen space to allow owner Kaylena Eisenhauer to better manage staff, double production of her signature dessert and even cater for the first time.

"Production is the main thing," said Eisenhauer, who originally opened in the village in 2016. "That's why we're over here, we have the traffic now, (plus) West Seneca, so it's just a great location."

Tight quarters held back the original location as it grew in popularity while nestled on North Buffalo Street in the Village of Orchard Park. Intense demand for 5-inch by 5-inch cinnamon rolls exceeded what was possible in 190 square feet of production space, leaving customers frustrated when the bakery would frequently run out.

Toiling over hot ovens under stress in a cramped space did not equate to ideal working conditions at the first location, another contributing factor for the move.