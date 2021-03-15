Kaylena Marie and her cinnamon rolls plan move to bigger home in Orchard Park

The abundant parking was a point of emphasis for Eisenhauer. "In the village, people would just drive away if they couldn't find a spot," she said. With the new location close to the West Seneca border, Eisenhauer also sees a broader customer base.

There are no immediate plans to change the menu or deviate from her specialty, the extra-large cinnamon rolls that are about 5-inch-by-5-inch squares and stand 2 inches tall. Served warm, they are topped with a vanilla glaze made in-house. A scheduled rotation of specialty cinnamon rolls is posted to Kaylena Marie's social media each week and has ranged from Lucky Charms to cannoli to Rolo and Almond Joy.

Eisenhauer often sells out of the popular cinnamon rolls and hasn't had the equipment to manage preorders. While she wouldn't commit to preorders at the new location, she hopes to at least avoid sellouts on busy days.

The bakery's specialty made news when Kaylena Marie's decided against in-person dining last summer, but customers' cravings for the monstrous rolls did not relent. When Eisenhauer accepted preorders for curbside pickup during a short evening window, cars snaked down North Buffalo Road and around the corner, stretching for nearly a half mile at times, for the guilty pleasure.