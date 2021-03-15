Kaylena Marie and her cinnamon rolls plan move to bigger home in Orchard Park

Five Corners in Orchard Park is about to be even busier – and a little sweeter.
Kaylena Marie's Bakery, which outgrew its space at 4236 North Buffalo Road in the Village of Orchard Park more than a year ago, has confirmed its new location will be at 3144 Orchard Park Road.
Owner Kaylena Eisenhauer wanted to keep her business in the village after the expiration of her August lease, but there was no vacant space big enough to accommodate the bakery's growth. The tentative timeline for the new location is a June 1 opening, preceded by a one-to-two-week transition time when Kaylena Marie's will be closed.
"This is a chance for me to get a wide-open kitchen, room to expand and more ovens," said Eisenhauer, who expects to double her equipment and production, as well as hire more staff.
The Orchard Park Road destination features 600 more square feet, around 60 parking spots – as opposed to five at her current place – and twice the seating, from 20 to 40, plus a few tables outside for warm weather. Kaylena Marie's plans to offer more catering to local businesses, too.
[Read more: Elizabeth Carey's 2018 interview with Kaylena Marie's owner]
The abundant parking was a point of emphasis for Eisenhauer. "In the village, people would just drive away if they couldn't find a spot," she said. With the new location close to the West Seneca border, Eisenhauer also sees a broader customer base.
There are no immediate plans to change the menu or deviate from her specialty, the extra-large cinnamon rolls that are about 5-inch-by-5-inch squares and stand 2 inches tall. Served warm, they are topped with a vanilla glaze made in-house. A scheduled rotation of specialty cinnamon rolls is posted to Kaylena Marie's social media each week and has ranged from Lucky Charms to cannoli to Rolo and Almond Joy.
Eisenhauer often sells out of the popular cinnamon rolls and hasn't had the equipment to manage preorders. While she wouldn't commit to preorders at the new location, she hopes to at least avoid sellouts on busy days.
The bakery's specialty made news when Kaylena Marie's decided against in-person dining last summer, but customers' cravings for the monstrous rolls did not relent. When Eisenhauer accepted preorders for curbside pickup during a short evening window, cars snaked down North Buffalo Road and around the corner, stretching for nearly a half mile at times, for the guilty pleasure.
Kaylena Marie's will continue to serve savory breakfast and lunch items to balance the bakery's sweets, which extend to cakes and other pastries.
INFO
New location at 3144 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park has a tentative opening of June 1.