How can the National Buffalo Wing Festival run through a wing shortage?

"It's good to know people," Cerza added. "Ironically enough, we've got the same quality of wing we've been using the last 10 years. We didn't take the wing supply out of the Western New York market, it came from somewhere else – it didn't hurt the local restaurants with supply. I wouldn't have done that."

Cerza estimated the cost of the wings was 70% higher than a typical Wing Fest year, and 35-pound jugs of fryer oil have jumped from $20 pre-pandemic to $40 this summer. The rising costs have forced Wing Fest admission to jump from $5 in 2019 to $20 this year – with the pandemic gap filled by last year's virtual event – and individual wings to increase from $1 apiece to $1.25 on festival day.

But even with precious wings in hand – stored at a "secret location," Cerza said – recruiting vendors was an additional hurdle. Four restaurants – two local and two national – dropped out because of staffing issues and general exhaustion among the reasons, Cerza said. Twenty-two restaurants – 17 of which serve wings – will have stands in Orchard Park on Labor Day weekend.