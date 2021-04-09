Holy Feast Food Truck moves to University Heights, adds outdoor seating and new fare

"He's the best guy I've met in a long time," Shahid said. "He welcomed me there."

Although Shahid liked the burgeoning Middle Eastern population around Broadway, there were several aspects to University Heights that he found just as appealing.

"There's a lot of foot traffic, college students, and it's like a small business district," he said.

Holy Feast has expanded its halal menu, even though the chicken and rice remains the bestseller. Shahid highlighted the crispy chicken zinger ($7.99), served on a sesame bun with lettuce, mayo and his secret Zinger sauce. He said he's received compliments on how crispy the chicken is – refreshing considering Buffalo's plethora of soggy fingers.

"We had a customer order one for lunch, then come back and order it again for dinner," said Shahid of the sandwich he introduced a week ago.

Holy Feast has added a smash burger ($5.99) – a preparation approach growing in popularity in Buffalo – using two quarter-pound patties, two slices of cheese, his special sauce and fries for $8.99.