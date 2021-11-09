Hofbrauhaus Buffalo rolls into the holidays with new beverages, old traditions

If you thought it would be easier to find a parking space outside Hofbrauhaus Buffalo now that Oktoberfest is over, think again.

The sprawling beer hall has big plans for the holidays that include heftier beers and an outdoor Christmas market.

“Hofbrauhaus was meant to be a community gathering spot and we opened up with that thought, with that feeling,” said Brian Windschitl, chief operating officer. “We can handle a lot of people and a lot of energy.”

Sixty investors waited six years for a suitable location and construction for the seventh American Hofbrauhaus to open in September 2020. As with other breweries in the region, the pandemic forced the beer hall to offer a limited menu, serve many of its customers outdoors and take other Covid-prevention steps.

That changed with summer and hit a crescendo during a grand opening gala in mid-September that kicked off Oktoberfest. Throngs have gathered regularly since in the 850-seat beer hall opened.

Schnitzel and sauerbraten established themselves as the most popular food entrees. Three flagship beers – lager, Dunkel and Hefe Weizen – and a lighter, crispier Oktoberfest version than most others in the U.S. had brewers hopping.