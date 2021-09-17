Highlighting fall events on the Niagara Wine Trail

The Niagara Wine Trail is hopping this fall. Be sure to go online to find out visiting rules at each winery. Some of the tasting rooms are not accepting limos, buses or large parties. Some wineries require reservations. Go to niagarawinetrail.org for a complete list of wineries. Here are some highlights:

The Niagara Wine Trail will hosts its annual Share the Bounty event to benefit food banks, food pantries and charities along the Niagara Wine Trail on Nov. 13 and 14. No passes or tickets required. At least 16 wineries are participating; the list of wineries along with all details and the charities of their choice can be found online. No buses or limos.