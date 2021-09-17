Highlighting fall events on the Niagara Wine Trail

The Niagara Wine Trail is hopping this fall. Be sure to go online to find out visiting rules at each winery. Some of the tasting rooms are not accepting limos, buses or large parties. Some wineries require reservations. Go to niagarawinetrail.org for a complete list of wineries. Here are some highlights:
The Niagara Wine Trail will hosts its annual Share the Bounty event to benefit food banks, food pantries and charities along the Niagara Wine Trail on Nov. 13 and 14. No passes or tickets required. At least 16 wineries are participating; the list of wineries along with all details and the charities of their choice can be found online. No buses or limos.
The Winery at Marjim Manor in Wilson will host a few fall events including a Gallery Reading Victorian Tea at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 with medium Ivy Rivera. Cost is $45 per person. Taste and Paint with Teri is 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and Nov. 21. Cost is $35 and includes all materials. On Oct. 23, a murder mystery dinner “Dead Men Pull No Corks,” begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $75 per person plus tax, and includes four course wine and food pairing. The winery also is known for its haunted history – be sure to ask owner Margo Sue Bittner for some stories.
APPLETON – Shortly after Jim and Margo Sue Bittner opened The Winery at Marjim Manor in 2003…
At Freedom Run Winery in Lockport, the October Beer & Wine Festival is Oct. 23. AJ & the Apple Jack Band will provide live music in the rustic barn at 3 p.m.
Have beer and cider drinkers in your group? Becker Farms has Vizcarra Vineyards wines but also serves Becker Brewing beers and ciders. Enjoy bites and beer, too. We particularly like the almond cherry hard cider.
Liten Buffel in Middleport is dog-friendly if you decide to take your pooch. Reservations are recommended as space is limited.
Long Cliff Winery in Sanborn has a book club that meets monthly with wine, of course, including showcase wines and exclusive discounts. Sign up is required. The Oct. 24 book is “The California Wife” by Kristin Harnisch. Club meets at 5 p.m.
Niagara Landing Wine Cellars in Lockport is located across the road from Smith Airfield, a grass airfield still being used today. You might catch some take-offs and landings while sipping away. Reservations required on Saturday and Sundays.
And just in time for the winter and holidays, Victorianbourg Wine Estate sells Vika wines, that are served warm. Pick up some for the cold months ahead.
Can’t make it up to the trail? While BlackBird Cider Works in Baker is part of the Niagara Wine Trail it has a Buffalo Cider Hall at 155 Chandler St.