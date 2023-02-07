Out with the chocolate and in with the charcuterie. A box of candies may be the classic way to show your love this time of year, but it lacks the personal connection and intentional moment that a fresh survey of curated meats and cheeses initiates.

“I feel like you get a box of chocolates, and how long does that sit in your pantry?” said Natalie Gaulin, owner of Simply Sliced Charcuterie. “You get a charcuterie board and it's something that you're able to enjoy right then and there.”

Enjoying an artfully designed spread with others sparks a moment of togetherness, as you try to discuss different palate-pleasing pairings. “It's just adding that extra piece of something special that you wouldn't normally have on an average date night,” Gaulin said. “When you have charcuterie around, it's bringing conversation, it's bringing people around the table.”

Gaulin also cited charcuterie as a healthier option to typical Valentine’s favorites, and with more layers of flavor. “I'll do some softer cheeses, some harder cheeses, things like that,” she explained, “just to give it such a great variety, so that there is always something for everybody.”

Special Valentine’s additions to boards include chocolate-covered strawberries, cured meat folded into flowers, cheeses cut into heart shapes, plus pink and red gummies, jams and jellies – all of which can be customized to you or your sweetheart’s tastes and preferences.

“It's not just something ordinary, and it's something special to give somebody,” said Suzanne Cross, owner of A Board Above. “For somebody to actually reach out and purchase something from us as a gift for somebody, it takes a lot of thought for them to do that.”

Cross said that clients who know their partners’ favorite flavors can add that extra level of personalization. “It really shows that whoever's buying that gift is taking into consideration who they're buying for, it’s not just a box of chocolates, you’ve got a selection [to make],” she said.

Here are six places to order a Valentine's charcuterie

Recognizable for their simultaneous mixed use of cheeses and chocolates. Orders close three days before the holiday (Feb. 11), with limited last-minute availability. Place orders via website or Instagram. Boards range from $80 to $150; pickup in Buffalo or delivery is available.

Various sizes of individual boxes can be ordered, along with specialty dessert boards. Place orders via the website by Feb. 10. Pickup is available from its location at 375 Kenmore Ave. or delivery is available. Special Valentine's Day pricing ranges from $50 to $100; other boards are also available.

Kristen Cronyn started to make charcuterie boards out of boredom during the pandemic, originally creating them for family and friends. She now makes custom boards on request and also offers private and couples classics. Find and book classes through Instagram, pricing is generally $50 to $75 per person for a minimum of 10 people.

Choose from individualized heart-shaped deep-dish boxes to full graze tables for larger celebrations. Orders must be placed through their website or Instagram by Feb. 12 for pickup in Williamsville. Prices generally ranges for $50 to $175 based on size.

Services range from individualized cups to classic boards and catering. Orders can be placed via their website, three days before the holiday at minimum. Boards can be delivered or you can pick up from the storefront at 174 Orchard Park Road. Pricing is generally $25 for a single-serving board to $115 for larger spreads.

Treat yourself and your Valentine with a “charcuterie for two” box, which includes chocolate-covered strawberries. Boxes are $45 and orders are due by Feb. 11 for Valentine's Day. Orders can be placed via Instagram or Facebook message, and are available for pickup in Cheektowaga or delivery.