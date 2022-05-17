Gusto's Farmers Market Guide for 2022

While the Buffalo-area's trend is toward fewer farms – and true producer-driven farmers markets – there's at least one reason to pounce on harvests hauled to weekly community gatherings.

Unlike the last couple of years, when calamitous weather limited crop production and Covid-19 restrictions at markets shortened seasons, the ride to this year's market season has been far more smooth.

"Fruit farming in Western New York has made it through the critical frost period that all of us farmers love to lose sleep over," said Colin Erdle, partner in Erdle Farms and a sixth-generation farmer. "Whether it's strawberries from Silver Creek or stone fruit from Youngstown, this summer is looking to be a bountiful season for local fruit."

That's great news for Bob Weiss, whose Weiss Farms has been known for decades for its juicy strawberries. Peak season for strawberries is early to mid-June, thanks to a handy New York ripening calendar at pickyourown.org. But the news is also encouraging for the Niagara County Peach Festival – peaches are by far the most popular stone fruit – which typically runs in late August or September.

Here is an alphabetical rundown of farmers markets in Erie and Niagara counties.

ERIE COUNTY

Alden Farmers Market. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 8. 13059 Broadway, Alden (in Tractor Supply Plaza). facebook.com/aldenfarmersmarket

Chandler Street Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, year-round. 27 and 37 Chandler St., in parking lot accessible from Grote Street, too. facebook.com/chandlerstreetwintermarket

Clarence Hollow Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 29. 10717 Main St., Clarence. clarencefarmersmarket.com

Clinton-Bailey Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Nov. 1, when it turns to just Saturdays. 1443-1517 Clinton St. clintonbaileymarket.com

Downtown Country Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 9-Oct. 20. Preseason includes May 19, May 26 and June 2. Main Street between Court and Church streets. facebook.com/downtownbuffalocountrymarket

East Aurora Farmers Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, through Nov. 23. 123 Grey St. in East Aurora Village Plaza. facebook.com/eafarmersmarket

Eden Farmers Market. 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Aug. 30. No market on Aug. 2 and 9. Additional dates are Sept. 13, Oct. 11. 2912 Legion Drive at Eden Legion Grounds. edennyfarmersmarket.com

Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 26. Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway. elmwoodmarket.org

Four Corners Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 15. BankonBuffalo parking lot, 9470 Clarence Center Road, Clarence. facebook.com/fourcornersfarmersmarket

Hamburg Farmers Market. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29. 45 Church St., Hamburg. southtownsregionalchamber.org

Highmark Market at Bassett Park. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, July 10, Aug. 14. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Bassett Park, corner of Youngs and Klein roads, Amherst. facebook.com/visitamherstparks

Holland Farmers Market. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 30. 49 N. Main St., Holland. facebook.com/hollandfarmersmarketnewyork

Kenmore Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 19-Oct. 16. Kenmore Village Green, 2919 Delaware Ave. villageofkenmore.org

The Market at Graycliff. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 4-Sept. 15. 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby. experiencegraycliff.org/market

Massachusetts Avenue Project Mobile Market. Regular locations with varying times, Tuesday through Friday, year-round. mass-ave.org/shop

Providence Farm Collective Farmers Market. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, July 2-Oct. 15. M&T Bank parking lot, 130 Grant St. facebook.com/providencecollective

South Buffalo Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 5-Sept. 25. Cazenovia Park Casino, 155 Cazenovia St. southbuffalofarmersmarket.com

The Stagecoach Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Under the patio of Trattoria Aroma, 307 Bryant St. facebook.com/mercatodiligenza

Village Community Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-Sept. 24. Village Municipal Parking Lot, Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg. facebook.com/villagecommunitymarket

West Dawson Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday, June 4-Sept. 10. Dawson Field, 19 Columbia Ave., Depew. facebook.com/lbbc2020

West Seneca Farmers Market. 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, May 26-Sept. 15. No market June 23. By West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road, West Seneca. westseneca.org

West Shore Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 5-Sept. 25. No market June 19, July 3 and Sept. 4. Russell Park in Akron. akronchamber.net

Williamsville Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 21-Oct. 29. Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St., Williamsville. facebook.com/willvillefarmersmarket

Note: Colden Farmers Market in Erie County and WNY Welcome Center Farmers Market in Grand Island will not occur this year. Eastgate Market on Transit Road and North Buffalo Farmers Market will also not return after stopping during Covid.

NIAGARA COUNTY

Canal Village Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 29. 127 W. Center St., Medina.

Lewiston Artisan Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 15. Academy Park, 851 Center St., Lewiston. facebook.com/lewistonartisanmarket

Lockport Community Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 22. Also 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July 6-Sept. 28. 57 Canal St., Lockport. facebook.com/lockportcommunitymarket

North Tonawanda Farmers Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, year-round. 310 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. facebook.com/ntcitymarket

Pendleton Station Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 19-Oct. 16. No market July 3 and Aug. 21. 6570 Campbell Road, Pendleton. pendletonstationmarket.com

More markets:

Arcade Farmers Market. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-Sept. 29. Tractor Supply parking lot, 378 W. Main St., Arcade. gowyomingcountyny.com

Dunkirk Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8-Oct. 12. 45 Cliffstar Court, Dunkirk, outside Dunkirk Senior Center. facebook.com/dunkirknyfarmersmarket

Fredonia Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 21-Oct. 29. Barker Commons, Church Street, Fredonia. facebook.com/fredoniafarmersmarket

Olean Area Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Lincoln Park Pavilion, South Street, Olean. oleanfarmersmarket.com

Westfield Farmers and Artisans Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 28-Oct. 1. Moore Park, East Main Street, Westfield. westfieldny.com

