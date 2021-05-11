Gusto's Farmers Market Guide for 2021

Farmers markets are an opportunity to enjoy fresh air through a mask and stock up on fresh produce and local goods. Even as restrictions loosen and more events are held, these markets – already underway in some communities – haven't lost their luster as worthy ventures.

Much is new this year: Eden joins the list of community farmers markets, while a Meatless Mondays Farmers Market has risen in Tonawanda and West Shore Market gets off the ground in Clarence. Logistical changes, like Elmwood-Bidwell's decision to move across Elmwood Avenue, to the Caffe Aroma side of Bidwell Park, and a new collaborative effort in West Seneca between the town and the chamber of commerce, also greet the new market season.

Other markets, such as the Hamburg Farmers Market – which moved from the heart of the village to the Moose Lodge last year – are encouraged by a surge of momentum from last summer.

"Our attendance tripled – which also could be in part due to people just needing to get out, but we gained a lot of new followers and new customers that discovered us for the first time," said Jamie Decker, market manager in Hamburg.