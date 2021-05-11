Gusto's Farmers Market Guide for 2021

Farmers markets are an opportunity to enjoy fresh air through a mask and stock up on fresh produce and local goods. Even as restrictions loosen and more events are held, these markets – already underway in some communities – haven't lost their luster as worthy ventures.
Much is new this year: Eden joins the list of community farmers markets, while a Meatless Mondays Farmers Market has risen in Tonawanda and West Shore Market gets off the ground in Clarence. Logistical changes, like Elmwood-Bidwell's decision to move across Elmwood Avenue, to the Caffe Aroma side of Bidwell Park, and a new collaborative effort in West Seneca between the town and the chamber of commerce, also greet the new market season.
Other markets, such as the Hamburg Farmers Market – which moved from the heart of the village to the Moose Lodge last year – are encouraged by a surge of momentum from last summer.
"Our attendance tripled – which also could be in part due to people just needing to get out, but we gained a lot of new followers and new customers that discovered us for the first time," said Jamie Decker, market manager in Hamburg.
Farmers markets must again adhere to guidance from the state's Department of Agriculture and Markets, confirmed its public information officer Jola Szubielski. These recommendations and best practices follow those of the state's Department of Health and touch on distancing and mask-wearing for both vendors and attendees.
Keep an eye on each market's Facebook page for Covid-19 updates and helpful signage at the weekly gatherings.
ERIE COUNTY
Alden Farmers Market. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 9. 13119 Broadway (Route 20), between Tractor Supply and Save-a-Lot. Facebook.
Chandler Street After Market. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 20. 27-37 Chandler St., in parking lot off Grote Street. Facebook.
Clarence Hollow Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, June 5 through October. 10717 Main St. (Route 5), bike path parking lot, Clarence. clarencefarmersmarket.com.
Clinton Bailey Farmers & Flea Market. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October; open in off-season on Saturdays. 1443-1517 Clinton St. clintonbaileymarket.com.
Colden Community Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through mid-October. Bread of Life Outreach Center, 8745 Supervisor Ave., Colden. Facebook.com/ColdenCFM.
Downtown Buffalo Country Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 21. 350 Main St., outside between Court and Church streets. Preseason begins May 13, with the full season June 10. news.buffaloplace.com/events.
East Aurora Farmers Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Nov. 24. Aurora Village (Tops) Plaza, 123 Grey St., East Aurora. facebook.com/EAFarmersMarket.
Eden Farmers Market. 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. every other Tuesday (May 18; June 1, 15 and 29; July 13 and 27; Aug. 10 and 24; Sept. 7 and 21; Oct. 5). Eden Legion Grounds, 2912 Legion Drive. edennyfarmersmarket.com/. * New market
Elmwood Village Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through November. Bidwell Parkway at Elmwood Avenue (now on the Caffe Aroma side of Elmwood). elmwoodmarket.org.
Hamburg Farmers Market. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. Hamburg Moose Lodge 523, 45 Church St., Hamburg. Facebook.
Kenmore Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 13 through Oct. 10. Kenmore Municipal Green, 2919 Delaware Ave. villageofkenmore.org
Peaceful Soul Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, June 15 through October. 11359 Southwestern Blvd., (Native Pride) Irving. peacefulsoulfarmersmarket.com.
South Buffalo Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through September. Cazenovia Park Casino. facebook.com/SouthBuffaloMarket.
Village of Williamsville Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through October. Amherst Town Hall lot, 5583 Main St., Williamsville. Facebook.
West Seneca Farmers Market. 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26. 1250 Union Road, West Seneca. Facebook.
West Shore Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, May 30 through Oct. 24. Corner of Eckerson and Cedar in the Village of Akron. akronchamber.com/westshoremarket. * New market
NIAGARA COUNTY
Lewiston Artisan Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through Oct. 9. Academy Park on Portage Road. Facebook.
Lockport Community Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through October, and 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, July through September. Both at a new site, 57 Canal St., Lockport. lockportcommunitymarket.com.
Meatless Monday Farmers Market. 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 11. Behind Project Vegan 716, 60 Broad St., Tonawanda. All vegan-friendly products. Facebook.
Monday Night Farmers Market. 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays, June 21 through Oct. 4. Western New York Welcome Center, 1999 Alvin Road, Grand Island. facebook.com/WesternNYWelcomeCenter.
Newfane Methodist Farmers Market. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 7 through Sept. 29. 2699 Main St., Newfane. Facebook.
North Tonawanda City Farmers Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays year-round. Robinson Road and Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda. Facebook.
ALLEGANY
Alfred Farmers Market. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, June 13 through October. 3 S. Main St., Alfred. alfredfarmersmarket.com.
Angelica Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 22 through Oct. 30. Park Circle, Angelica. facebook.com/AngelicaFarmersMarket.
Belmont Farmers Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 through Oct. 14. 5429 State Route 19 North, Belmont. .
Fillmore Farmers Market. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, beginning June 4 through August. 35 S. Genesee St. at Fillmore bus garage parking lot. Facebook. *New market.
CATTARAUGUS
REAP Olean Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. Lincoln Park (South Street side), Olean. Facebook.
Salamanca Farmers Market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, May 25 through Oct. 26. 768 Broad St., near the Seneca Gaming Bingo Hall, Salamanca. facebook.com/salamancafarmersmarket.
CHAUTAUQUA
Dunkirk Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 9 through Oct. 13. Dunkirk Senior Center, 45 Cliffstar Court, Dunkirk. Facebook.
Fredonia Farme rs Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May 15 through Oct. 30. Village Hall Barker Commons, 9-11 Church St., Fredonia. Organizers also run smaller markets in Cassadaga on Sundays and Forestville on Thursdays. facebook.com/FredoniaFarmersMarket.
Jamestown Public Market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 through October. Third Street between North Main and Cherry streets, Jamestown (new location). Facebook.com/JamestownPublicMarket.
Lakewood Farmers and Artisans Market. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, May 21 through September. Chautauqua Avenue and Summit Street, Lakewood. Facebook.
Westfield Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 29 through September (except July 31). Moore Park, Routes 20 and 394, Westfield. westfieldny.com/farmers-artisans-market.
GENESEE
Brockport Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 20 through Oct. 31. Market Street near Main Street, Brockport. Facebook.
Genesee Country Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays with expanded hours, June 4 through October. Bank Street and Alva Place, Batavia. Facebook.
Le Roy Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 19 through Oct. 2. Trigon Park, Route 5 (Main Street), Le Roy. Facebook.
ORLEANS
Canal Village Summer Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through October. 127 W. Center St., Medina. A series of food trucks joins the event each week. Facebook.
WYOMING
Mount Morris Farmers Market. Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, June 4 through September, 103 Main St. Look for Mount Morris' new public art pieces. facebook.com/mountmorrisfarmersmarket.
Perry Farmers Market. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 19 through September. Perry Festival Plaza, South Main Street, Perry. Runs concurrently with the Summer Saturdays Arts Series, with live music at 10 a.m. each week. perryfarmersmarket.com.
Farm & Artisan Market at the Villa. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13. 140 N. Main St., Warsaw. Facebook.