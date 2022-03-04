Gusto's Community Fish Fry Guide for 2022

Here is the 2022 edition of Gusto’s Community Fish Fry Guide. We have nearly 40 listings from local schools, churches, community centers and fire halls. Times and dates are listed; any fish fry listed as being offered “Fridays during Lent,” means each Friday including Good Friday on April 15.
If your community fish fry isn't listed, please email your information to gustocal@buffnews.com.
American Legion Post 264. 43 Main St., Tonawanda. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fish sandwich (battered or fried) served with tuna macaroni salad or fresh-cut fries. Fish fry dinner offered in Cajun pan-fried or Corona/lime battered skinless haddock with tuna macaroni salad, coleslaw and choice of homemade German potato salad, macaroni and cheese or fresh-cut fries. Also, two fish tacos. 424-5801. $9.95-$17.95.
American Legion Post 721. 136 Cazenovia St. 4 to 8 p.m. April 15. Battered or broiled haddock with fries, macaroni salad and coleslaw.
American Legion Post 735. 35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays.
AMVETS Buddy Knaus Post #14. 4721 Broadway, Depew. 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Meals provided by Butts and Links BBQ.
Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. 825-9535. Fridays during Lent. Bantry bay broiled, lemon pepper, Cajun or beer battered fish fry. Also fried shrimp and shamrock shrimp. Dine-in or takeout. 825-9535.
Eldredge Bicycle Club. 17 Broad St., Tonawanda. Fridays during Lent. Choice of battered, breaded or broiled with homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, roll and choice of homemade German potato salad or American potato salad. Cash only. Call Friday after 3 p.m. to place order. 693-3589.
Gratwick Hose Fire Company No. 6. 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Choice of beer battered, breaded, broiled or Cajun haddock. Also perch, shrimp, combo or chicken finger dinners. Dinners are served with coleslaw, macaroni salad, roll, butter and potato. $13.50-$16.25. Kids meals with macaroni and cheese or chicken fingers plus fries and drink; $7-$7.50. Call 692-9675 for takeout or to reserve table.
Hamburg United Methodist Church. 116 Union St., Hamburg. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Choice of battered fish fry, battered shrimp or chicken finger dinner. Includes coleslaw, potato salad, bread, french fries and dessert. $16. Children’s chicken finger dinner, $8. Takeout only. (444-5537)
Holy Ghost Lutheran School. 6630 Luther St., Niagara Falls. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday in March. Beer battered haddock, french fries, macaroni salad, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon slice. $13. Drive-thru only.
Holy Mother of the Rosary. 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays to April 8. Fish (baked or fried) or shrimp dinner includes homemade potato, noodle and coleslaw salads, french fries, bread and butter, and dessert. 685-5766. $11-$12. Plus monthly fish fry dates available online.
Holland Middle School. 11720 Partridge Road, Holland. 4 to 6:30 p.m. April 1. Kiwanis Club of Holland Fish Fry. BW’s BBQ fish dinner with coleslaw, potato salad, rye bread and butter. For tickets, call 867-4017. $14.
Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Department. 84 Hawthorne Ave. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Beer battered or breaded fish with fries, coleslaw and potato salad. Shrimp or chicken finger dinner comes with fries and roll. $15. Drive-thru only.
Lancaster Elks Lodge #1478. 33 Legion Parkway. Lancaster. 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Beer battered, breaded and baked fish fry, seafood platter with fish, breaded shrimp or scallops. Dinners include macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw, choice of potato, bread and butter. $12-$16.
Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Company. 9483 Lake Shore Road, Angola. 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Takeout only.
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. 20 French Road, Depew. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Beer battered haddock served with homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, fries and rye bread; $14. Kids meal with homemade macaroni and cheese, fries and applesauce; $6. Clam chowder, $5.
Pendleton Center United Methodist Church. 6684 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fish fry, baked or Cajun dinner; sampler platters, shrimp and chicken tender dinners. $14-$16.50 with half-portions and large size available. Dinners include fries or potato salad, applesauce or coleslaw, rolls and beverage. Children’s dinners (fish, shrimp or chicken), $5. Dine-in or takeout. For takeout, call 625-8306.
Polish Cadets of Buffalo. 927 Grant St. 875-3211. 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Beer battered or broiled fish with house-made macaroni salad, coleslaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes and rye bread, Dine-in, takeout and delivery. Call or text order to 875-3211.
Polish Falcons of Depew. 445 Columbia Ave. 3 to 6 p.m. drive-thru; 4 to 8 p.m, dine-in. Fridays. Fish, shrimp or chicken tender dinners. Takeout available.
Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Co. 738 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Beer battered, breaded or baked fish dinner. Shrimp and chicken dinners also available. Call in orders starting at 3 p.m. at 873-1111 or (716) 275-7888. Takeout only.
Spring Brook Fire Company. 31 Pound Road, Elma. 3:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fried fish, broiled fish, shrimp or chicken finger dinners with salads and fries. Dine-in or takeout. 652-1806 or 655-0831. $14.50.
SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center For Nonviolence. 80 Durham Ave. 4 to 6 p.m. April 1. Fish, fries, coleslaw, roll and dessert. $15
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. 2239 West Creek Road, Burt. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Every Friday through April 8. Fish or shrimp dinner with fries or potato salad, coleslaw, roll, homemade dessert. Place orders at 778-7633 starting at 2 p.m. each Friday. Curbside takeout only. $15 adults, $7 child.
St. Bernadette’s Holy Name Society. 5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park. 4 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out, March 25. Beer battered haddock, potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw, bread and butter. Takeout only. Presale tickets at church $13, day of event $14.
St. Christopher Roman Catholic Church. 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until sold out, Fridays through April 8. Fish fry, shrimp dinner or combo dinner with french fries or potato salad, coleslaw, bread and butter. Drive-thru only.
St. Gabriel’s Holy Name Society. 5271 Clinton St. Elma. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. Icelandic Haddock (battered or broiled with macaroni salad, coleslaw, french fries, bread, coffee, tea or Loganberry. Appetizers and specials available. Eat-in and takeout. 668-5424.
St. Gregory the Great. 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. The St. Greg’s Knights of Columbus Fried fish, baked fish or breaded shrimp dinners with french fries, coleslaw and roll. $13 presale, $14 door. Pizza, $2. To order online: givebutter.com/stgregsfishfry2022.
St. John’s Community Church, 2871 E. Church St., Eden 4:30 to 7 p.m. or until sold out, Fridays during Lent. Fish fry, shrimp and combo dinners with hand-cut french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert. Fish fry $14, shrimp $15, combo $16. Drive-thru. 992-9143.
St. Katharine Drexel Parish Community. 135 N. Ogden St. 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fish or shrimp dinners with macaroni salad, coleslaw, fries and bread. Children’s meal of grilled cheese and fries, $5. Takeout only, with pickup at school hall next to church. Tickets sold Sundays after Mass and by calling 895-6813.
St. Leo the Great Parish. 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fish (fried or baked) or Shrimp Scampi served with fries, coleslaw, roll and dessert. Order 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parish office or online at stleothegreatamherst.com. Dine-in or takeout. $16-$18.
St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church. 1395 Hertel Ave. 4 to 7 p.m. April 8. Catered by BW’s Smokin’ Barrel BBQ. Haddock, potato salad, coleslaw, rye bread, butter, tartar sauce and dessert. Tickets available after Mass or 876-5318. Same-day drive-ups are welcome. $15
St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church. Held at St. Mark’s School, 399 Woodward Ave. 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 4, April 8 and 15. Fish fry, clam, combo, shrimp dinners or Captain Bill’s Platter with potato salad, coleslaw, fries, rye bread. Dine-in or takeout. Questions: 998-0816. $15-$25.
St. Martha’s Parish. 10 French Road, Depew. Drive-thru only. 4 tp 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Beer-battered haddock with fries, homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, rye bread; $14. Kids' meal of homemade macaroni and cheese, $6. Clam chowder, $5.
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church. 1395 George Urban Blvd. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fried or broiled fish, shrimp, seafood and chicken finger dinners served with green salad, bread and desserts and choice of two sides. with homemade salads, macaroni and cheese and french fries. Take-out only.
St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church. 177 Weber Road, Lackawanna. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fish dinners and shrimp baskets. Desserts and gifts available. Dine-in or takeout. 825-9364.
VFW Post 374 - Arcade. 550 Main St. Arcade. Noon to 8 p.m. Fridays during Lent. Fresh haddock fish fry includes two sides and roll. (585) 492-2668.