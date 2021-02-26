Gusto's community fish fry guide 2021

It's time for the yearly favorite, the Lenten community fish fry. Although many community spots are not able to serve the fish fry this season, we've found nearly 30 from nearly every corner of Erie and Niagara counties to list in our annual guide.
Almost all of these are takeout only, with drive-thru areas set up and the dinners brought to your car. Some need to be prepaid by advance phone or online orders; others you can pull up and order. We've listed as much information about the process and the food as was available. As always with the popularity of the fish fry, it's a good idea to order in advance.
If your community fish fry is not listed, please email your information to gustocal@buffnews.com.
ANGOLA
Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Company
9483 Lake Shore Road, Angola. 549-6054. Fridays through April 2. Call ahead for takeout only.
Beer-battered haddock with fries, macaroni salad, coleslaw and bread. Pre-order by phone until sold out. Phone line opens at 2 p.m.; pickup begins at 3 p.m. Delivery, $1.
BUFFALO
American Legion Post 1780 - Bennett Wells
1356 E. Delavan Ave. 449-6668. 3 to 6:45 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Takeout only.
Fish fry dinner with potato salad, coleslaw, green beans, bread and cake. Also shrimp (8) dinner and sides. Combination platter with haddock, five shrimp and sides. Dinners are $12-$17. Homemade peach cobbler, $3.
245 Abbott Road. 825-9535. 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Eat-in or takeout.
Fenian fish fry, broiled lemon pepper or Cajun fish with coleslaw, macaroni salad, fries and rye bread; $13.75-$14. Bantry broiled with coleslaw, macaroni salad, fries, rye bread, grilled tomatoes and red onion; $14. Fish sandwich, $10.50.
927 Grant St. 875-3211. Takeout from 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays.
Beer battered or broiled fish with lemon garlic butter with housemade macaroni salad, coleslaw and choice of fries or mashed potatoes and rye bread; $14. Shrimp dinner, $13. Seafood platter with haddock, scallops and shrimp, $18. Dine-in, takeout and delivery. Call or text order to 875-3211.
AMHERST
84 Hawthorne Ave., Amherst. 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through Lent. Drive-thru only.
Battered or breaded haddock fish dinner with potato salad, fries, coleslaw and roll; $12. Shrimp dinner with coleslaw, fries, roll and chicken finger dinner with five fingers, fries and roll also available; $12. No substitutions. Cash and credit card.
200 St. Gregory Court, Amherst. 688-5678. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Takeout only.
Fried fish, baked fish or breaded shrimp dinners with fries, coleslaw and roll; $11 advance or $12 walk-in. Pizza by Bocce’s, $2. Ministry Center. To order in advance, go online, call 688-5678 or buy tickets at the Catholic Store or cafe.
885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. 835-8905, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2.
Fried or baked fish dinner or shrimp scampi with fries, coleslaw, roll and dessert; $13 advance, $15 day-of. Also, seafood chowder, $5; mac and cheese dinner, $6. Preorder at parish office or online here. Dine-in if possible. Takeout is from the Parish Center.
700 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. 836-6565, Ext. 112. 3 to 6 p.m. March 5. Drive-thru only.
Krolick’s Fish fry includes two macaroni and potato salad, roll, utensils and wetnap. Presale is $12 until March 3, $14 after that until sold out.
DEPEW/LANCASTER
6298 Broadway St., Lancaster. 685-5766. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Takeout only.
Baked or fried fish ($10-$10.50) plus shrimp dinners ($11) with fries, homemade macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw, bread and dessert.
33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster. 685-1478. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Drive-thru.
Beer-battered fish, fries, macaroni salad, coleslaw and bread; $12 (cash only).
Our Lady the Blessed Sacrament/St. Martha Parish
20 French Road, Depew. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Drive-thru only.
Beer-battered fish with homemade macaroni salad, coleslaw, fries and rye bread; $12. Kids meal with macaroni and cheese, fries and applesauce; $5.50. Homemade clam chowder, $4.50.
EDEN
2871 E. Church St., Eden. 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Drive-thru only.
Fish fry ($12) or shrimp dinner($13) with choice of fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, bread and dessert.
ELMA
St. Gabriel’s Holy Name Society
5271 Clinton St., Elma. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Drive-thru only.
Battered or broiled fish dinner with fries, noodle salad, coleslaw, rye bread and tartar sauce; $12.
EVANS
8298 Erie Road, Evans. 549-1221. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Takeout only.
Battered or broiled fish with fries, macaroni salad, coleslaw, roll; $12. Also available: chicken fingers and fries. Call ahead to order. Credit and debit cards accepted.
9483 Lakeshore Road, Evans. 3 p.m. til sold out Fridays through April 2. Takeout only.
Beer-battered haddock with fries, macaroni salad, coleslaw and bread; $12. Delivery is $1. Phones open at 2 p.m. to place orders. Call 549-6054.
GRAND ISLAND
2080 Baseline Road, Grand Island. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Takeout only with curbside pickup. 773-4347, 336-4581.
Beer-battered or baked fish with coleslaw and choice of one side; $12 whole, $8 half. Breaded shrimp or scallop dinner with coleslaw and choice of side; $12 whole, $8 half. Captain’s combo, $13. Sides are homemade potato salad, fries, mac and cheese or coleslaw; also sold separately, $1.50 to $2. Macaroni and cheese with DiCamillo bread, $4-$6. Kids menu has fish fry, shrimp, scallops or mac and cheese with a side; $6. Cash or check.
HAMBURG
Hamburg Moose Lodge No. 992
45 Church St., Hamburg. 648-2474. 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays; 4 to 8 p.m. Good Friday (April 2). Dine-in or takeout.
Fish fry, shrimp and scallop dinners with green salad and choice of potato salad, macaroni salad and coleslaw plus desert; $15. Call 648-2474 after 3:30 p.m.
KENMORE/TONAWANDA
2805 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. 871-9097. 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Dine-in or takeout.
Haddock dinner with macaroni salad, coleslaw, fries or baked potato and rye bread on request; $12.
738 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Drive-thru only.
Beer-battered, breaded or baked fish dinner, shrimp dinner and chicken finger dinner; all are $12. Call ahead orders accepted at 873-1111 or 275-7888.
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda. 692-2660. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. through April 2. Takeout only.
Fish fry or fried shrimp dinners with fries or potato salad, coleslaw, bread; $13. Combo, $16. Side orders of fries, $3 or mac and cheese $4. Cash or check only.
LACKAWANNA
177 Weber Road, Lackawanna. 825-9364. 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Drive-thru.
Fish fry, $13; shrimp dinner, $15. Also apple strudel, nut rolls and torta rolls.
NIAGARA COUNTY
755 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda. 693-5470. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 2. Drive-thru only.
Beer-battered fish with fries, coleslaw and macaroni salad; $11 (cash only).
6864 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays to April 2. Takeout only.
Fish fry with fries, coleslaw and roll; $12. Chicken tenders with fries, coleslaw and roll; $10.50. Must prepay. Order online. Pick up your meals at the center entrance and dinners will be brought to car.
2239 West Creek Road, Burt. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through March 26. Curbside takeout only.
Choice of fish or shrimp with fries or potato salad, coleslaw and freshly baked cookies; $10 adults, $5 children. Orders are taken starting at 2 p.m. Fridays. Call 778-7633. Enter through West Creek Road.
8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. 283-2238. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays to April 2. Takeout only.
Fried or baked fish with fries or parsley potatoes; $13. Call 716-283-7916, 716-579-4949, or 716-425-7404 between 3 and 6 p.m. Pick up and pay at the Parish Center door.
WEST SENECA
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. 4 to 7 p.m. March 5 and March 19.
Beer-battered fish with macaroni salad, coleslaw and rye bread; $12. Preorder online or drive-up cash. Use Seneca Street entrance to back lot.
35 Legion Parkway, West Seneca. Takeout available from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Dine-in is from 4 to 8 p.m. and limited to American Legion members and guests.
Beer-battered, breaded or baked haddock; $13.50 to $14. Fish and fries only, $11. Deep-fried shrimp, $13.50. Deep-fried scallops, $14. Seafood platter, $21. Seafood dinners served with coleslaw and two sides (choice of french fries, baked potato, potato salad, macaroni salad, apple sauce, vegetables. Chicken fingers, $9. Call 310-9139 for takeout.
FURTHER OUT
ARCADE
550 Main St., Arcade. (585) 492-2668. 4 to 8 p.m. in dining room (reservations required) or drive-thru. Reservation line opens at 2 p.m. Fridays through April 2.
Haddock fish fry (beer battered, breaded, broiled, garlic parm, lemon pepper broiled, Cajun broiled.) Served with choice of two sides (fries, potato salad, macaroni salad, German potato salad, coleslaw, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, baked potato, sweet baked potato, applesauce, cottage cheese) and roll. Additional entrees available.