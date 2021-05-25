Get happy as a clam at these Buffalo-area seafood spots

Newish to the clam game is the darling ShuckShack, a food truck that sets up shop on Ohio Street starting in mid-June. Michael Tobin tells us, “Our clams are wild, hand dug, from Cape Cod. We work with farmers throughout Cape Cod for our shellfish.” Clams are served with either sparkling mignonette, house cocktail sauce, fresh horseradish or kimchi sauce. If you’re into oysters, you’ll find varieties like Sunken Meadow Gems from Cape Cod, or Duxbury Selects from Duxbury, Mass. But the menu doesn’t end there. Last year patrons enjoyed lobster claws, a Shuck burger, Cajun ahi tuna “shackwich” and daily specials. Look for the same this year. Canned beer, wine and draft beer are available.