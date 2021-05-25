Get happy as a clam at these Buffalo-area seafood spots

Right up there with barbecued chicken, hot dogs and ice cream, nothing screams summer like clams. We love clams in every way shape and form: raw, steamed, casino, in a chowder, whatever. Their sidekicks (oysters, shrimp, crab, etc.) are just as fantastic. We’re ready to dive in! Here are some places to check out this summer.
Marotto’s, 3365 Delaware Ave.
Marotto’s clam stand sits right on the street on Delaware near Sheridan. Order at the stand and the guys will find you. (And they’ll find you if you sit at a table, too.) We like that Marotto’s asks if you want small or middle neck clams. Raw oysters, oysters Rockefeller and shrimp cocktail are offered, along with a great bar menu of other items. You can cobble together a great meal here.
New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport
The summer seasonal food menu includes Beer Project Clams steamed in Belgium Gameday Wit with shallots and garlic. Monday's clams are half price, with beverage purchase.
The Nite Cappe, 1769 Abbott Road, Lackawanna
Sunny LA is home to the Nite Cappe, a name that cracks us up. The N-C serves up raw, steamed or casino. Buckets are available, too, like steamed shrimp bucket; clam and shrimp bucket and lobster bucket that includes a tail, clams and shrimp. Add a cold beer and you’re good to go.
OMR at Old Man River, 375 Niagara St., Tonawanda
Every year, Omar’s Seafood Shack at Old Man River serves up fresh, steamed or casino clams. There’s also a lobster roll and a section of the menu called “Breaded, battered + fried,” with clam strips, scallops, shrimp, calamari and more. Specialty platters includes Sea ‘n Suds, a combination of raw, steamed and clams casino with corn and beverages.
Remington Tavern, 184 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda
Sometimes we like a little swank with our clams and Remington Tavern is the place to go. Fresh clams and oysters come raw, steamed, casino, grilled and the classic oysters Rockefeller. Shrimp (cocktail and crispy almond-crusted) make an appearance along with a crab cake. Tuesday is oyster night. In short, you can get your clams and more here, including lobster tail specials on Wednesday and Alaskan king crab on Thursday.
River Grill, 70 Aqua Lane, Tonawanda
The River Grill’s signature items include the River Grill Bucket with clams and mussels, and ultimate steamer platter of clams mussels, shrimp and crab legs. The River Clam Bake features lobster, clams and shrimp.
ShuckShack, 301 Ohio St.
Newish to the clam game is the darling ShuckShack, a food truck that sets up shop on Ohio Street starting in mid-June. Michael Tobin tells us, “Our clams are wild, hand dug, from Cape Cod. We work with farmers throughout Cape Cod for our shellfish.” Clams are served with either sparkling mignonette, house cocktail sauce, fresh horseradish or kimchi sauce. If you’re into oysters, you’ll find varieties like Sunken Meadow Gems from Cape Cod, or Duxbury Selects from Duxbury, Mass. But the menu doesn’t end there. Last year patrons enjoyed lobster claws, a Shuck burger, Cajun ahi tuna “shackwich” and daily specials. Look for the same this year. Canned beer, wine and draft beer are available.
Templeton Landing, 2 Templeton Terrace
Sit on the patio and watch someone else’s ship come in while you sip some tropical concoction like a frozen piña colada. The all-day menu features clams, seasonal oysters and shrimp cocktail.
Two Forks Up, 270 Campbell Blvd., Getzville
The seafood restaurant offer clams and oysters this summer. Littleneck clams will be raw, steamed or casino. The restaurant will also bring in two different types of oysters weekly, from both the east and west coasts. Pair your fare with happy hour drinks and it doesn’t get any better.
Water Street Landing, 115 South Water St., Lewiston
Located along the Niagara River, Water Street Landing offers great views while you eat. Clams are served at a discount on Mondays.
The beach bars
Looking for some sand in your toes and with your clams? Turtle Joe’s (8966 Lakeshore Road, Angola) and Cabana Sam’s (1028 S. Shore Drive, Irving) both have clams on their menus.