Crowds young and old flocked to Hertel Avenue on a steamy Saturday for live entertainment, culture and especially the cuisine from more than 40 vendors on the second day of the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival. It continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today on a three-block stretch from Delaware Avenue to Virgil Avenue.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
