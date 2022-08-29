From Wing Fest to Oktoberfest and AppleUmpkin: 27 festivals to usher in the fall

Just because the calendar changes over to September doesn't mean we are finished with outdoor events and celebrations. We are hearty in Buffalo and relish spending warm September days and cooler October weekends outside at fall festivals a busy festival time that rival anything in the summer.

Things start off with the always anticipated National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival and continue with the 64th Niagara County Peach Festival and the AppleUmpkin Festival which dates back to 1896 when Mrs. Willa Bishop wanted to celebrate the harvest of apples and pumpkins in a community spirit. (As with summer, even our fall festivals center around food.)

Here's a look at 25 festivals to help you start planning your fall weekends.

SEPTEMBER

Ongoing: Great Pumpkin Farm Fall Festival. Weekends starting Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. We know what a great family attraction the Great Pumpkin Farm is daily throughout the fall, but on the weekends it becomes a full fall festival with special seasonal activities like a corn maze, apple cannon, petting zoo, playground plus a hay maze for the youngest kiddos. There's also food, drink and pumpkins galore. Fall Festival weekends start from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18 with dinosaurs in the corn maze and a celebration of the Armed Forces. The special weekends continue through Halloween. Check the website for the full list of activities. Admission is $12; ages 2 and younger are admitted free.

Sept. 3-4: National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. Noon. Highmark Stadium. What better way to mark the unofficial start of fall than with this celebration of what is perhaps Buffalo's greatest invention – the chicken wing. In the 20 years of Wing Fest, 1.4 million attendees from around the world have eaten nearly 6 million wings. That's 220 tons for those counting at home. The festival has grown so big that it had to move to the home of the Buffalo Bills where it returns for the second time Labor Day weekend. In addition to sampling more than 100 styles of wings from 25 eateries, the event includes chicken wing eating competitions, a baby wing pageant, live music and other entertainment plus the incredibly visual bobbing for wings. Admission is $20 with $1.50 food tickets.

Sept. 3-5: Rushford Labor Day. Legion Park, 9088 West Branch Road, Rushford. This is not your usual Labor Day festival. Yes, there will be the expected including live music, food stands and a classic car show, but there will be a pirate ship, too, that will have activities for the kids from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. Rides, arts and crafts vendors, demolition derby, horse and tractor pull, parade, petting zoo and fireworks continue throughout the event.

Sept. 4: Oliver Street Labor Day Festival and Custom Car Show. Starts at 3 p.m. Oliver Street in North Tonawanda will be closed between 9th and 11th avenues in this event hosted by Brownie's Sports Bar. A car show is from 3 to 6 p.m.; music from 3 to 10 p.m. with The Fleetwood Mac Experience, Back to the Bars, Hot Daddy Rocks and The A List. A portion of event proceeds to benefit WNY Heroes Inc.

Sept. 8-11: Niagara County Peach Festival. Opens at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 5 p.m. Sept. 9, 11 a.m. Sept. 10 and noon Sept. 11. Academy Park, Lewiston. It's the 64th time this sweet festival will fill your cravings for everything peachy. The event has multiple contests including the Peach Blossom at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and the Peach Queen finals at 7 p.m. Sept. 11. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 along Center Street. Look for peach shortcake and other peach treats, rides for the kids and entertainment including Terry Buchwald's tribute to Elvis at 8 p.m. Sept. 10. Free parking and shuttles are available at the upper lot at Artpark.

Sept. 10: Music is Art Festival. 11 a.m. Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. This community event returns with a day dedicated to celebrating all sorts of artistic expressions and creativity. More than 21 stages of entertainment, family friendly activities, non-profit organizations, musicians, artists, dancers, poets and buskers.

Sept. 10: St. Francis of Assisi Family Fun Fest. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 73 Adam St., Tonawanda. Games for kids, plenty of food (hot dogs, burgers, grilled shrimp, chowder, homemade baked gods), raffles.

Sept. 10. Pulaski Day Festival and Parade. Festival is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Niagara Square. The day opens with the 84th parade hosted by the General Pulaski Association to honor General Casimir Pulaski and it’s a special one in that it marks the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy being in the parade in 1962. The parade – featuring cultural dancers, the Tatra Sheepdogs and more - starts at 11 a.m. at Edward Street and heads south to Niagara Square where the Pulaski Festival will be held. There will be a cultural tent, “Western New York’s largest dessert tent,” and two stages of live music with Der Haus Band (German), the Polka Family Band (Polish), Penny Whiskey (Irish), Formula Band (Italian), and the All Star Band (featuring members of the Rick James Band).

Sept. 10-11: Clarence Fall Holiday Arts and Craft Show. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clarence Town Park Clubhouse and Large Pavilion, 10405 Main St., Clarence. Shop for yourself, your home or gift-giving season at booths featuring the talents of more than 50 artisans during this show hosted by the Clarence Arts and Crafts Society.

Sept 11: Taste of East Aurora. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Along Main Street, East Aurora. About 30 restaurants from the greater East Aurora area including Holland, Marilla and Wales are serving tastings of their favorite offerings. The Old Hippies return for musical entertainment, along with DJ Entertainment. Food samples are $1-$5.

Sept. 16-17: Niagara Falls Blues Festival. Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls. Picture this: Enjoying live blues music 1,000 feet from the brink of the falls. That's what you'll get during this free two-day festivals. Starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 16, music is by The Thurman Brothers Band, The Coupe De Villes and Lil' Ed and The Blues Imperials. At 1 p.m. Sept. 17, the lineup features The Loco-Motives, The Jammin Gypsy Review (both with Buffalo and WNY All Stars), Brandon Santini Band, Mud Morganfield Band with Cheryl Arena, ​Otis Cadillac and The El Dorados with ​The Fabulous Seville Sisters. Chairs are allowed; coolers are not but food and beverages will be sold.

Sept. 17: Reinstein Woods Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. Nature activities including a scavenger hunt and guided walks, exhibits, animals from the SPCA, interactive activities and music are part of the 22nd festival this year called "Fall for All." Also for the kids: crafts, face painting, costumed characters. Look out for Smokey the Bear.

Sept 17: Hamburg Oktoberfest. 2 to 11 p.m. Hamburg Memorial Park, Hamburg. What would an Oktoberfest be without a Stein-holding competition? Try your hand at it or watching while enjoying German beer, food, music and dance. Check out the car show, too.

Sept. 17: Buffalo Cigar Festival. Noon. Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park. A celebration of "the pleasures of smoking premium hand-rolled cigars," this event includes a full schedule of live music, cigar vendors, food and prizes. Tickets start at $69 and include all-you-can eat food from a menu that includes a pig roast, spicy sausages, burgers and corn on the cob.

Sept 17-18: Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival & Highland Games. 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave, Lockport. Celtic music, dancers, athletics, clans, food, living historians, vendors and children’s activities. The British Car Club on Sept. 18.

Sept. 17-18: Orchard Park Festival of the Arts. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Erie Community College, 4041 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park. Harvest decor to fill your garden beds, lawn, porch and home can be found at the nearly 200 booths that make up this popular festival. You'll also find food, drink and entertainment.

Sept. 17-18: Cuba Garlic Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17. Empire City Farms, 102 South St., Cuba. Garlic lovers unite! More than 140 vendors will be here with garlic-themed food and items, plus cooking demonstrations, lectures, black smith demos and activities for the kids. New categories for 2022 include wineries, microbreweries, cideries and distilleries.

Sept. 17-18: Borderland Music Festival. Knox Farm State Park. 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. This two-day music festival takes place in the bucolic setting of Knox Farm State Park. Bands include Portugal the Man, the Flaming Lips and a host of regional and local bands. Plus, there's Artisan Alley, Kidsland and plenty of local food and craft beer. Various ticket options are available at borderlandfestival.com.

Sept. 17-18: Corpus Christi Church Dozynki Polish Harvest Festival,199 Clark St. The 43rd edition of this ethnic festival includes Polish food, beer, entertainment. Music is by New Direction starting at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17; Special Delivery Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 18. This family friendly event includes a bounce house and games. From noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, look for a fire truck, sheriff's horse and police car. BW's Chicken Barbecue starts at noon until sold out on Sept. 18. $2 donation for admission.

Sept. 17: Fall Fest Clarence Center. Starts at noon at Clarence Center and Goodrich Roads. Lots of shopping plus food, music and raffles.

Sept. 24: Springville Oktoberfest. 1 to 9 p.m. Firemans Park, 70 Nason Blvd., Springville. German food, drink and entertainment from the likes of the Bergholz German Band are part of the Oktoberfest. A vintage snowmobile show, car cruise-in and activities for the kids. Other entertainment features the Springville jazz Orchestra and country sounds from Hintz of Thunder.

Sept. 24: Busti Apple Festival. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Busti Historical Society. 3443 Lawson Road, Jamestown. The last Sunday in September brings about this family event with a name that conjures the smells and tastes of the season. Apple pies, cider and authentically made apple butter are some of the taste treats. Peruse the farmers market and more than 100 craft booths. Since it's hosted by the historical society there are demonstrations including weaving, spinning, soap making, a live one-room school demonstration and a Civil War reenactment. $5 admission.

Sept. 24-25: AppleUmpkin Festival. 10 to 5 p.m. Gaslight Village, Wyoming. About 45 minutes from Buffalo along Route 219 is the village of Wyoming, known as the Gaslight Village for the charming original gas lights that line the streets. This long-running festival has seasonal goodies – be sure to get the apple sausage, available only at festival time – an antique show and an arts and crafts show. Entertainment includes The Lakeside Country Cloggers who will stroll Main Street on Saturday; two stages feature many performances including the Panfil Family Band, Creekbend, Kelly's Old Timers and the Genesee Valley Band.

Sept. 25. Apple Harvest Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Country Village, 2685 West Creek Road, Newfane. This fundraising festival hosted by the Newfane Historical Society at its Country Village includes a variety of entertainment, flea and craft vendors, plus historical artifacts and attractions including furs and trapping, printing press, leatherwork and antique tractors. Save room for apple pie and chicken chowder.

OCTOBER

Oct. 1-2: Roycroft Campus Fall Festival. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Roycroft Campus, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Everything you would expect from a fall festival in East Aurora: antique dealers, artists, seasonal delights including pumpkins and maple syrup, plus fresh local produce, family activities and entertainment.

Oct. 8-9. Ellicottville Fall Festival. Throughout Ellicottville. One of the most beautiful fall drives we can take through Western New York is on the way to Ellicottville. In October, this festival fills the streets with craft vendors, entertainers, food and drink set against the village's colorful foliage and scenic backdrops.

Oct. 8-10: Letchworth Arts & Craft Show. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Perry Village Park, Lake Street, Perry. Another event that includes a drive rich with autumnal foliage, it is considered one of the Top 100 arts and crafts festivals in the country. This large shopping event features more than 200 vendors and it's just minutes from Letchworth State Park.