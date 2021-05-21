From scratch ice cream to plant-based priority, Buffalo dabbles in sweet, creamy trends

But had they served a third-party's ice cream instead of their own, it would have been near impossible to offer a flavor like honey lavender, inspired by the movie "It's Complicated."

Chris and Katie Cardo, co-owners of Barney's, (754 Elmwood Ave.) emphasized customers' increased awareness of ice cream ingredients as reason to raise the standard at their new shop, where almost everything is scratch-made. One tweak is using less refined sugar and replacing it with coconut palm sugar, reducing sweetness and amplifying flavor.

"If we can take ice cream and make it with better ingredients while still ensuring that nostalgic taste and feel, then, why not?" Chris asked.

Inspired by gelato they ate in Venice on their honeymoon, Frozen Hog owners Holly and Andy Tiedt determined the three-day process to craft gelato – lengthened to allow flavors to cure – was a small price to pay for offering a hard-to-find ice-cream alternative to the Lake Erie shore. Gelato's "melt in your mouth" sensation has the Tiedts' business growing from food truck to a new ice cream window at their home base, the Hog Express.

Plant-based, dairy-free pursuits

