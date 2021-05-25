From fruity to boozy, milkshake flavors go beyond vanilla

Milkshakes are like slices of pizza. You never really have a bad one.
And like pizza, they've gone beyond the traditional when it comes to flavors. Here are interesting takes on shakes, broken down by flavor category.
Choco-Crazy
Out of the three classic ice cream flavors – chocolate, vanilla and strawberry – chocolate may be the most popular. Here are some milkshakes that take chocolate to the next level.
The Fudge Brownie Freak Shake from Hertel Avenue Poutine and Cream ($8.25) is a chocolate lover's dream with triple chocolate brownie ice cream blended with chocolate fudge and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles. Taffy’s Hot Dog Stand in Orchard Park is known for its more than 100 shake flavors. At Taffy's, they are called Moos ($5.45 regular, or $8.10 for a quart). The Samoan (chocolate-caramel-coconut) and the Chocolate Monkey (chocolate-banana-nuts) are two standouts in the chocolate department.
Antoinette's Sweets in Depew adds a little spice with its Cinnamon Chocolate milkshake (starting at $3.95). The Pink Cow in Alden has a hand-dipped Chocolate Zanzibar milkshake ($7.25 large). Mister Sizzle’s, opening May 28, will be offering an Orange Chocolate shake for those looking to switch up their chocolate, and a Black-and-White shake – a classic vanilla shake blended with Hershey’s chocolate syrup.
Coffee or tea?
Want a little pick-me-up mixed into your milkshake? King Condrell’s on Delaware Avenue serves an Irish Cream shake that blends Irish whiskey flavor, cream and coffee into a non-alcoholic beverage. The Pink Cow also has a coffee-flavored shake (starting at $4.50). Taffy’s has several Coffee Moos, including unique flavors like Cookie Latte, Java Jungle (banana-coffee) and Raspberry Mocha. Lake Effect Ice Cream (Hertel Avenue and Lockport) has a delicious flavor for tea lovers, the London Fog, for around $5.
Fruity flavors
Smoothies are fine, but this is about milkshakes so here's a roundup of some favorite fruity shakes.
Green Acres Ice Cream in Depew serves more than 80 flavors and you can combine them. This is a fruit lover’s dream. Imagine combining mango flavor with chocolate, banana or vanilla for starters. The possibilities are endless. If you love fall, PJ COOLS has a seasonal pumpkin shake (yes, pumpkins are technically fruit). Fran-Ceil Custard in Blasdell has a Blueberry Muffin milkshake that takes the best of fruit and baking. Taffy’s has a plethora of Fruity Moos, but the Aruba Cooler (pineapple-banana-raspberry) and Jamaican Breeze (banana-lime-coconut) stand out.
Have a Buffalo favorite
Unless you’re from the UK, Southern Ontario or Western New York, you probably have no idea what loganberry is. Luckily, this accidental berry breed found its way to Buffalonians through visits to Crystal Beach and it’s been a mainstay ever since. There’s loganberry-flavored soft drinks, but then there’s loganberry shakes. You can find loganberry milkshakes in a variety of places, but some of the best are at George’s Hot Dogs in Hamburg ($6.75) and Frosty’s Ice Cream (Lancaster and Depew). For a quick fix, your nearest Anderson’s also serves loganberry milkshakes ($3.94 regular).
As a bonus, Lake Effect Ice Cream has another Buffalo favorite in Paula’s Glazed and Red Velvet Donut shakes, and its own take on loganberry and sponge candy.
Boozy milkshakes
Adult milkshakes add a little something extra to your dessert.
Soho (64 W. Chippewa St.) offers five spiked shakes ($10 each). The Gimme S’more has Bayou Select Dark Rum, vanilla ice cream, roasted marshmallows, chocolate fudge and graham crackers. Just down the street, The Chocolate Bar (114 W. Chippewa St.) serves liquor milkshakes ($12.95). A good choice is the Nutella Bella.
Juicy Burger Bar in Hamburg has been pumping out special booze-infused shakes for dine-in and takeout since early Covid times. Recent creations have been the Sour Patch Boozy and the Apple of Our Eye, which included apple pie flavors topped with an apple pastry.
Healthier options
Maybe you want the deliciousness of a milkshake, but you don’t want to pack on the extra calories. Or maybe your diet doesn’t allow you to have standard milkshake ingredients. Either way, we’ve got you covered.
Newly opened Barneys Ice Cream on Elmwood Avenue specializes in plant-based ice cream with flavors including Birthday Cake, Mint Fudge Crunch, Salted Dark Chocolate Brownie and Strawberry. Anderson’s has nondairy, plant-based milkshake options ($4.74 for a regular), as well as no fat and no sugar added ice cream flavors. PJ COOLS in Depew has almond milk for lactose-free milkshakes, as well as dairy-free and gluten-free options (menu lists a small at $4.90). Sweet Jenny’s in Williamsville has vegan ice cream, sorbet and a variety of low-fat and fat- and sugar-free options. They even have ice cream for dogs! Sweet Jenny’s serves milkshakes, so it’s safe to say any of these options can be blended up. Mister Sizzle’s serves vegan strawberry and peanut butter vanilla milkshake flavors, too.