From fruity to boozy, milkshake flavors go beyond vanilla

Milkshakes are like slices of pizza. You never really have a bad one.

And like pizza, they've gone beyond the traditional when it comes to flavors. Here are interesting takes on shakes, broken down by flavor category.

Choco-Crazy

Out of the three classic ice cream flavors – chocolate, vanilla and strawberry – chocolate may be the most popular. Here are some milkshakes that take chocolate to the next level.

The Fudge Brownie Freak Shake from Hertel Avenue Poutine and Cream ($8.25) is a chocolate lover's dream with triple chocolate brownie ice cream blended with chocolate fudge and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles. Taffy’s Hot Dog Stand in Orchard Park is known for its more than 100 shake flavors. At Taffy's, they are called Moos ($5.45 regular, or $8.10 for a quart). The Samoan (chocolate-caramel-coconut) and the Chocolate Monkey (chocolate-banana-nuts) are two standouts in the chocolate department.