From BlackBerry's to Taquito Lindo, Grand Island restaurant boom surprises and entices

"We hope our tacos will be the start and the end of a night out," said Mackmin, who was born in the Town of Tonawanda and met Ortiz-Juarez while living in Mexico after college. The star of the small menu is al pastor tacos (adobo-marinated pork topped with grilled fresh pineapple), which could improve even more when Taquito Lindo adds a vertical rotisserie to its operation. The cochinita pibil (juicy pulled pork with pickled red onions and cilantro) was a favorite, especially with a generous helping of Taquito Lindo's spicy green sauce.

One uncommon taco preparation, the alambre, is described as a Mexican souvlaki by Mackmin. The carnival of proteins – chorizo, steak and bacon – is joined by sautéed red and green peppers, onions and garlic, and available in tacos or platters (which include rice and beans and three corn or flour tortillas). For adventurous eaters, Tuesdays spotlight a specialty taco – chicken tinga, Baja fish and golden tacos are recent examples.

