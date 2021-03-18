Frankie Primo's +39 picks former Crazy Jake's in North Tonawanda for second location

Frankie Primo's +39, a "peasant Italian" restaurant on Chippewa Street, will soon open a second location, at 26 Webster St., North Tonawanda – the birthplace of owner Jay Manno. The anticipated opening is early May, pending licensing and a fairly substantial aesthetic makeover.

Just across the bridge separating the City of Tonawanda's Main Street from North Tonawanda, near the Riviera Theatre, the site was Crazy Jake's for more than a decade before owner Greg Doel ceased operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doel sought a restaurant owner to lease the 14,000-square-foot space that features three bars, patio seating, a courtyard area with a fire pit and the adjoining Gateway Banquets & Catering.

Manno was born at DeGraff Memorial Hospital and raised for a portion of his youth in North Tonawanda. He chose the Webster Street vacancy in part because of his family's roots in the area – his father has lived there for 72 years and his mother has been active in the community – and the town's relative dearth of authentic Italian options. But the sprawling, flexible space will afford him opportunities that were not possible at the more confined Frankie Primo's on Chippewa.