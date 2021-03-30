Four perfect beers for your Dyngus Day celebrations

Buffalo is the Dyngus Day capital of the world. Buffalo is also known as one heck of a craft beer town. Put the two together and you have the makings of a great Monday after Easter Sunday. But, with Western New York playing host to over 40 breweries, and a number of cideries and meaderies, it could be difficult to decide what beer needs to be in your hand come April 5 to go along with your pussywillows, squirt guns and pierogi.
As you might expect, a number of local breweries have beers designed specifically for the Dyngus Day season, and I feel it my job, nay, my duty, to compile them into one article. Na zdrowie.
Polonia Pils, Flying Bison Brewing Company
840 Seneca St. (873-1557)
A polish-style Pilsner brewed specifically for a Polish holiday is a slam dunk. Polonia Pils is a crisp Pilsner brewed with German Pilsner malt, as well as Saaz, Hallertau and Lublin hops. That’s as easy drinking as it gets. This one is a no-brainer come Dyngus Day. Availability: Bottles, draft.
1976 Grodziskie, Buffalo Brewing Company
314 Myrtle Ave.(868-2218)
One of my local favorites, Buffalo Brewing’s 1976 Grodziskie is a polish-style smoked beer that features lightly smoked aromas and a crisp lager finish. It’s high in carbonation and low in alcohol. If a smoked beer sounds foreign to you, I recommend you try it. Grodziskie is also nicknamed the “Polish Champagne.” Availability: Cans.
Krupnik Barrel Aged Quad, 42 North Brewing Company
25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
Originally brewed for the Dyngus Day Parade, this Belgian-Style Quad was aged in Buffalo Distilling's One Foot Cock Krupnik barrels for three months, resulting in a honey-forward Quad with notes of caramel and plum. It clocks in at a beastly 12%, so drink responsibly when you reach for one this Dyngus Day. Availability: Cans, bottles, draft.
Creamated Remains, Old First Ward Brewing
73 Hamburg St.(855-8948)
Old First Ward at Gene McCarthy's Creamated Remains, another low-alcohol smoked beer, is a great addition to this list. This beer is wonderfully balanced; smoke up front fades to a nice malty finish. There’s notes of smoked meat and bacon, which sounds weird until you take a sip. Availability: Draft.
