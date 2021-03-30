Four perfect beers for your Dyngus Day celebrations

Buffalo is the Dyngus Day capital of the world. Buffalo is also known as one heck of a craft beer town. Put the two together and you have the makings of a great Monday after Easter Sunday. But, with Western New York playing host to over 40 breweries, and a number of cideries and meaderies, it could be difficult to decide what beer needs to be in your hand come April 5 to go along with your pussywillows, squirt guns and pierogi.