Forty restaurants and food trucks – including 11 newcomers – form 2022 Taste of Buffalo lineup

The Taste of Buffalo has yet to return to its pre-pandemic scale, when nearly 60 restaurants set up booths around City Hall. Last year's return, following the cancellation of the 2020 festival, witnessed just 25 businesses participating.

This summer, the self-proclaimed largest two-day festival in the U.S. will take another leap toward normal.

Festival organizers announced Wednesday a lineup of 40 restaurants and five wineries for the Taste of Buffalo, which runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 9 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 10 around Niagara Square and north up Delaware Avenue to Chippewa Street. The guide to participating restaurants, food trucks and wineries – as well as their festival-specific menus – may be found at tasteofbuffalo.com.

Admission is free, but $6 sheets containing 10 food tickets will be available at several festival stations, with cash and credit cards accepted. Individual food items range between two and 10 tickets (values of $1.20 to $6). Vendor booths do not accept payment other than the tickets.

Presale food ticket opportunities, in vouchers that cost $10 or $60, will be available starting June 12 at participating Tops Markets locations. The more expensive vouchers are good for four free non-alcoholic beverages when redeemed at the festival.

Tops Markets, which announced Thursday it would reopen its Jefferson Avenue store by the end of July, is again the presenting sponsor of the Taste. Grilled chicken sandwiches, Italian sausage and Sahlen's hot dogs may be purchased in the Tops tent at the junction of Niagara Square and Delaware Avenue.

Festivalgoers can directly support the families of the victims of the May 14 mass shooting by scanning heart-shaped QR codes linked to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. A new tent called "Share a Meal with Your Neighbor" will encourage attendees to "have conversations with open hearts and minds while enjoying great food," Mayor Byron Brown said in the release.

Businesses participating in the Taste for the first time are Big Ditch Brewing Co.; Brodies in Niagara Falls; Alchemy Wine and Beer in Hamburg; Caribbean Flava; Fat Lady's Cakes and Pies; Hofbrauhaus Buffalo; KT Caribbean Cuisine; Mi Isla; Mother Cluckers; Steaksters; and Unbridled Cafe.

