Former Organic 3 Café owners find their Mojo in Kenmore

In the five years husband-and-wife duo Joseph and Kyle Orlando owned Organic 3 Café in Snyder, they made tweaks to the brand they inherited, but it still felt like a borrowed concept.

"It never quite felt like ours, so when everything happened with Covid, we just saw an opportunity to make a change that we maybe wouldn't have otherwise made," Joseph Orlando said. "And with two young boys, 1 and 3 [years old], it's not easy to make a change like this."

The result is the new Mojo Market (3030 Delaware Ave., Kenmore), which is in its soft-opening phase offering curbside pickup through online and phone orders. The grand opening, which will be part restaurant, part market, is targeted for April 1. Organic 3 Café closed for good last spring.

Although the inside of Mojo remains a work in progress, the decision to soft-open for curbside is a way to generate needed revenue to complete the project.

"We believe it's important to define yourself as something and then be really good at it," Orlando said in describing his family's mission.