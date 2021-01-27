Former Organic 3 Café owners find their Mojo in Kenmore

In the five years husband-and-wife duo Joseph and Kyle Orlando owned Organic 3 Café in Snyder, they made tweaks to the brand they inherited, but it still felt like a borrowed concept.
"It never quite felt like ours, so when everything happened with Covid, we just saw an opportunity to make a change that we maybe wouldn't have otherwise made," Joseph Orlando said. "And with two young boys, 1 and 3 [years old], it's not easy to make a change like this."
The result is the new Mojo Market (3030 Delaware Ave., Kenmore), which is in its soft-opening phase offering curbside pickup through online and phone orders. The grand opening, which will be part restaurant, part market, is targeted for April 1. Organic 3 Café closed for good last spring.
Although the inside of Mojo remains a work in progress, the decision to soft-open for curbside is a way to generate needed revenue to complete the project.
"We believe it's important to define yourself as something and then be really good at it," Orlando said in describing his family's mission.
Mojo is an acronym that takes the first letter of the first name of the Orlando children - Michael and Owen - followed by their father's initials. Kyle and Joseph, who are Kenmore residents, have partnered with Kyle's aunt, Kelly Gilbert, and sister, Kaitlin Clark, to form an ownership team committed to local sourcing for its restaurant and market and serving healthy breakfast, lunch and brunch fare, augmented by beer and wine.
After receiving money from the Small Business Association Disaster Assistance Funding to keep O3 going early in the pandemic, the Orlandos' new ambitions were aided by more than $15,000 raised from a Kickstarter crowd-sourcing campaign in November, which helped fund the rehabilitation of a long-vacant building, a block from the Kenmore Branch library. Village of Kenmore residents have already appreciated the revival.
"It's been an eyesore in the neighborhood for over a decade, so [customers] excited seeing us do the construction here," said Joseph Orlando, who was motivated by a purchase agreement that would allow the owners to buy the building. "There's an open-kitchen concept – in front of restaurant, [there are] big windows to see right in. People walk by, and their curiosity gets perked a bit."
Gilbert and Clark have been instrumental in designing the bright and welcoming decor, which features stenciled designs on the wall by the entrance, where there will eventually be seating. A model penguin, decked out in Bills gear during the football season, peers out at customers from the pickup window.
Mojo Market's restaurant menu closely mimics the former Organic 3 Cafe, with salads, sandwiches, grilled wraps and panini, as well as what Organic 3 was best known for: housemade soups. Mojo Market generally has three soups – a chicken soup and two vegan options – which leaves room for a wide breadth of flavors, often dictated by seasonal produce availability.
Joseph Orlando detailed another popular choice that's made the transition from O3 to Mojo: the bean and rice grilled wrap ($9), which he admitted sounds a little bland to the uninitiated. It's spruced up by organic New York State black beans that are slow cooked, then complemented with jasmine rice, cheddar and pico de gallo. Customers may add chicken, avocado and banana peppers for extra cost. After those ingredients are stuffed inside a tortilla, the wrap is grilled to give the outside a slight crunch – a game-changer, he said.
In addition to beer, wine and brunch mimosas, the breakfast menu, served between 9 and 11 a.m., is the major food departure from O3. The egg sandwich ($5), has a housemade English muffin, fried farm egg and cheddar cheese; bacon or a housemade sausage patty is an additional $3. The House Fave Egg Sandwich ($5.50) is more elaborate, featuring provolone, arugula and the choice between four aioli.
The breakfast bowl ($10), with quinoa, a fried egg, goat cheese, cherry tomato, avocado and red onion has also been a hit, as well as the still-trendy avocado toast ($11).
In the market – sort of a small, locally focused grocery store – Mojo will highlight products from other local businesses, like seasonal produce directly from farmers and craft beer from Buffalo's legion of breweries, and package their scratch creations such as hummus, yogurt, chicken salad, egg salad and sourdough bread to-go. Bulk orders such as trays of sandwiches, cheese boards, charcuterie and mimosa kits are either available now or will be soon.
"My dream scenario for a customer would be that they come in to grab a coffee or brunch with a friend, and then on a shelf or [in a] cooler they see milk and eggs and a loaf of bread," Orlando said. "They'd think, 'I can buy this stuff while I'm here and I'll have it tomorrow for breakfast.' "
INFO
3030 Delaware Ave., Kenmore (874-6656)
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online and phone orders for curbside pickup until grand opening, expected to be April 1. Restaurant will seat 30 people at 100% capacity.