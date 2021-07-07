Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square embraces the old, the new and the turkey legs

Known originally for a collection of more than 20 sauces, Humphrey's truck has capitalized on the popularity of a head-turning dish introduced last year that, to our knowledge, can't be found anywhere else in the area. Mad Sauces' stuffed turkey legs are smoked turkey legs split and stuffed with macaroni and cheese, available in flavors such as spinach, shrimp, bacon and chicken. Depending on the choice of stuffing, the turkey legs range from $13-$30, but "are huge," Humphrey said.

The venture into smoked turkey legs began when a previous menu star, the turkey ribs (three ribs for $20), were hard to source during the pandemic. "We needed something else to catch people's attention," Humphrey explained. At the first Food Truck Tuesday, Mad Sauces plans to have both stuffed turkey legs and turkey ribs available.

The sauces have kept their allure, with Hennessy barbecue a best-seller and a new sweet, white barbecue sauce, dubbed Raven's Unicorn after Humphrey's wife, catching on. Hotter sauces have entered the equation, too, with a ghost pepper ranch and the Deadly Reaper not for the faint of heart.

For Buffalonians who haven't dug into food truck fare for more than a year, don't be surprised to see new dishes from some old favorites. Here's a look at what else to expect for the open of Food Truck Tuesdays.

