Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square embraces the old, the new and the turkey legs

Eight weeks of Larkin Square's Food Truck Tuesdays may be shorter than a typical six-month season, but the condensed 2021 schedule is better than missing the chance to peruse mobile food vendors that serve everything from barbecue and tacos to sushi burritos and ice cream.
Food Truck Tuesdays runs from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning July 13 in Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.), where 22 trucks will gather. Like previous years, the trucks will rotate throughout the season, so visit Larkin Square's website and social media for an updated list. The season runs through Aug. 31, and a new lot for free parking has been added at Seneca and Hydraulic streets, with bike parking available next to Swan Street Diner.
For Jamel Humphrey, who runs Mad Sauces food truck with his wife, Raven, the return of Food Truck Tuesdays is a welcome relief from his pandemic schedule. Then, Mad Sauces would post up solo on Bailey or Hertel avenues three or four nights a week, missing the density of food trucks and customers that makes the weekly Larkin Square event appealing to truck owners.
Humphrey, who opened Mad Sauces in 2018 before debuting at Larkin the following summer, said the event's return means a lot "not only for us – it means a lot to everybody. We were all hoping [the pandemic] would be over sooner rather than later."
Known originally for a collection of more than 20 sauces, Humphrey's truck has capitalized on the popularity of a head-turning dish introduced last year that, to our knowledge, can't be found anywhere else in the area. Mad Sauces' stuffed turkey legs are smoked turkey legs split and stuffed with macaroni and cheese, available in flavors such as spinach, shrimp, bacon and chicken. Depending on the choice of stuffing, the turkey legs range from $13-$30, but "are huge," Humphrey said.
The venture into smoked turkey legs began when a previous menu star, the turkey ribs (three ribs for $20), were hard to source during the pandemic. "We needed something else to catch people's attention," Humphrey explained. At the first Food Truck Tuesday, Mad Sauces plans to have both stuffed turkey legs and turkey ribs available.
The sauces have kept their allure, with Hennessy barbecue a best-seller and a new sweet, white barbecue sauce, dubbed Raven's Unicorn after Humphrey's wife, catching on. Hotter sauces have entered the equation, too, with a ghost pepper ranch and the Deadly Reaper not for the faint of heart.
For Buffalonians who haven't dug into food truck fare for more than a year, don't be surprised to see new dishes from some old favorites. Here's a look at what else to expect for the open of Food Truck Tuesdays.
Oldest trucks in the opening day lineup: If the first legion of food trucks headed to Larkin Square is partly a tribute to the longest-serving mobile food vendors still active, then here are some of the oldest businesses in attendance.
Lloyd Taco Truck, 2010
Amy's Truck, 2012
The Great Foodini, 2012
House of Munch, 2012
Cheesy Chick, 2013
Thai Me Up, 2013
Small fleet of new trucks debut: While the emphasis is on returning trucks who have survived the pandemic, a handful of new mobile food vendors will make their Larkin Square debuts on July 13.
Newcomers for opening day are Casa Azul, which specializes in Mexican street food like tortas; Sun Roll, known for sushi burritos and Yakiniku Japanese grilled meat; and Pub Coffee Hub, which sells coffee, baked goods and sandwiches out of Batavia. Others debuting on future Tuesdays include the Blend, a specialist in nutritional shakes and bars; and Batavia-based Ice Cream and Chill, specializing in housemade frozen custard.
In addition to the quintet of newcomers for Week 1, Kayla Zemsky, Larkin Development Group's project manager, said more new trucks are finalizing paperwork to take part in future Food Truck Tuesdays.
Live music and other amenities: Without a Live at Larkin concert series for this summer, much of the live music at Larkin Square has shifted to Food Truck Tuesdays and Thursdays at Larkin, which runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and also includes food trucks, albeit a smaller lineup than Tuesday. At Food Truck Tuesdays, local bands will perform on the boardwalk each week, with rock 'n' roll group Johnny Hart & the Mess hitting the stage on July 13. Alcoholic (beer and wine) and nonalcoholic drinks will be available from two bars at Larkin Square.