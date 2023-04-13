The first week in June is open season at Larkin Square with the return of two of Buffalo's most popular summer events, Food Truck Tuesdays and Live at Larkin.

The 10th season of Food Truck Tuesdays, Buffalo’s original food truck rodeo, will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from June 6 through Aug. 29 (except for July 4) at Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.).

Up to 25 food trucks will be on hand weekly from a rotation of nearly 40 from Buffalo and Rochester. Each will feature at least one item deemed a “healthy option” by the Independent Health Foundation. Favorites including the Great Foodini, Polish Villa, Lloyd Taco Truck, House of Munch and Taffy's will be joined by such newcomers as Britesmith Brewing, Gabriela's Kitchen and KoBq Food Truck.

The event also showcases live local music with Ten Cent Howl opening the series on June 6.

"Everyone waits for the festival season to open in Buffalo and these are two of the most popular ongoing summer festivals," said Leslie Zemsky, vice president of Larkin Development Group. "People love gathering together and as our Larkinville neighborhood grows, its becomes an anchor for the people who live here and those coming here as a destination for the events."

Live at Larkin, now in its 11th season, hosts weekly concerts showcasing local music from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays from June 7 through Aug. 30. The schedule features favorite bands from previous seasons like Vitamin D, Universal Phunk and Farrow along with newcomers like Declan Miers' All-Stars. The popular Beatles rooftop concert will also return; the date will be announced soon.

Food and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase with Chef Darian Bryan's Jerk Hunt in rotation among the food vendors.

"We get a lot of feedback and the biggest draws always come back. But the lineup is all local no matter what," said Harry Zemsky, manager of Larkin Square. "We keep the music upbeat because people like to hang out at the concerts. We have a stage at the front, plus a dancing area and a hanging out area. It’s a nice social event."

He added that mix of local music, food and drinks makes Larkin Square “a perfect venue for enjoying summertime in Buffalo."

Here’s the band schedule so far with that Beatles rooftop concert announcement to come:

June 7: Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan featuring members of Aqueous and more

June 14: Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra

June 21: Talking Dead Heads

June 28: Big Easy in Buffalo featuring Lynn Drury Band & Leroy Townes Band

July 5: Declan Miers’ All-Stars

July 12: Universal Phunk

July 19: Alex McArthur Presents: Rae & the Spirits

July 26: Ticketed event to be announced

Aug. 2: Blues 4 Vets featuring Miller & the Other Sinners, Jony James Band, Grace Stumberg and Bob James

Aug. 9: Vitamin D & Friends Show Love 4 Prince

Aug. 16: Handsome Jack

Aug. 23: Grosh and guests

Aug. 30: Farrow & Friends

In addition to the two summerlong festivals, Larkinville announced other outdoor events including the new "Plogging Run" on April 29 where you run/walk while picking up trash; a Family Fun Day on May 20; Larkinville Day of Fitness on June 3 that kicks off healthy activities in Larkin Square; and Chef Darian's Jamaican Market, a celebration of Jamaican culture, food and music on July 22.

Food Truck Tuesdays and Live at Larkin are free events with free parking available at designated Larkinville spots (look for Event Parking signs) including the lot at the corner of Seneca and Hydraulic streets, lots along Exchange Street and street parking. Bike racks are at the entrances to Larkin Square on Seneca Street and on Swan Street by Hydraulic Hearth. There is seating throughout Larkin Square, but you can bring your own chair. For updated information, visit larkinsquare.com.