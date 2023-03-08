Cod or haddock?

Macaroni salad or coleslaw?

Rye bread – necessary or not?

Yes, it's that time of year to talk about the humble fish fry and answer those all-important questions. (Me? Haddock, all the sides and that includes potato salad and french fries – and yes to the rye bread.)

What was once a Lenten tradition has evolved into a year-round menu item. Just ask the nearly 1,000 members of the Buffalo/WNY Fish Fry Geeks' private Facebook page. They not only eat fish fries all year long, they take photos to share and describe their experiences right down to the tartar sauce and whether the coleslaw is crispy or creamy.

As general interest spikes with the annual arrival of Lent, the group also recently posted the big question in the form of a poll: What’s the best fish fry in Western New York?

While the numbers fluctuate daily, there is a clear favorite that is pulling in nearly a third of the group's votes: Wiechec’s Lounge in Kaisertown. Following are Gene McCarthy’s in the Old First Ward and Danny’s at the Airport and in fourth place – are you sitting down – is Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs in Kenmore. The fish fry at Frank is so popular that on Fridays in Lent it switches from normal operations to become a preorder, takeout-only business devoted to the almighty fish, including the Filet-O-Frank sandwich.

But, as fan Mike Cianco will tell you, reserve your fish before you go or you will miss out. "You definitely have to be on your A game and call ahead, usually on a Monday for Friday pickup," Ciancio shared.

That's a good idea for any popular fish fry joint.

The local allure of the Friday fish fry appears to be as much about tradition as the fish.

“I know there are fish fries all over the place. I lived in Boston and they had a lot of fish, but not the fish fry as an institution as it is in Buffalo,” said Jeff Gleason, a moderator for the Facebook group. “It’s part of the culture, especially during Lent. People argue over who has the best fish fry. It has become ingrained in the culture of this area and that’s what I love.”

Ask the group members about their favorite spots and they are happy to share to the point that we couldn’t include them all here.

Jokers Bar (1783 Electric Ave., Lackawanna) is recommended by Keith Reger who appreciates the housemade salads and fresh-cut fries. The Iron Kettle Landmark Restaurant (1009 Olean Road, East Aurora) was recommended by Char Zee who joked about how full she was after eating “most” of the fish fry.

Brunner’s Tavern (3989 Main St.) was mentioned by a few people with Bryan Bonn talking up its famous macaroni salad. Ray's Tavern (1694 Lakewood, Youngstown) is a favorite choice of Margaret Toohey for having “a great fish fry with solid sides and awesome fries.”

Wallenwein’s Hotel (641 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora) has what Ben Carnahan calls “one of the best fish fries in Western New York.”

For something a little different, Andy Kowalick, who is originally from Hamburg shared that BOCO Kitchen (7375 Boston State Road, North Boston) serves sides of homemade blueberry cabbage Brussel Slaw and white or sweet potato waffle fries.

And we've got plenty more suggestions, too. Here’s a quick look at other spots, in alphabetical order.

Bellevue Hotel, 544 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga

Bellevue was mentioned by multiple people include Bryan Stablewski plus Savannah Elle who said she considers it to be the best local fish fry. “Large piece of flaky fish, perfectly crisp beer batter, all of the sides are really good, too,” she said.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, 707 Kenmore Ave.

Mike Cianco raves about the fish fry here from the fries to the tartar sauce.

"I personally think they have the best french fries in Buffalo, so their knowledge on frying textures shows when it comes to their fish fry as well. Delicate and moist fish, with this incredible batter that is perfectly crisp on each bite," he said. "The tartar sauce with the fish fry has a great zip, and you can tell they make it in-house. And of course they serve it over a bed on those famous fries.

"Always on time, hot, fresh, and with a great smile and conversation."

Gene’s Junkyard Bar & Grill, 501 Young St., Tonawanda

Patrick Cippollone recommended this small bar located across from a junkyard. "You may not expect to get a fish fry of that high caliber, but for me it was finding this diamond in the rough with crispy flaky fish," he said, adding that "it's one of the places where I love all the sides that come with it: fries, macaroni salad, potato salad and coleslaw and I usually don't like coleslaw. Nice people who work there are the cherry on top.”

Ghada Have It, 2117 Military Road, Niagara Falls

This is the favorite fish fry of Jeannine Srouji Keen. “They have so many different varieties and homemade sides and I've never had a bad fish there. And their portions are huge," she said. "Every meal comes with homemade sides – coleslaw, macaroni salad, garlic bread and your choice of twice-baked potato or crinkle-cut fries." Other choices include Greek fish pita wrap, battered fish sandwich and a fish pizza.

The Great Foodini, 2564 Academy St., Ransomville

Shirley Perdikas Whelan recommends the fish fry at the brick-and-mortar location of the popular food truck. Not only is the fish great, she said, but "the fries are 'to die for' and the homemade coleslaw, macaroni salad and potato salad are just like your mother used to make." The fried shrimp are truly the best, too! The fish is available in at least eight varieties beyond beer batter including Cajun panko fried, Foodini fried, Cajun baked and Greek-based.

“I love a great dive bar and Margie's hits the mark with their delicious fish fry,” said Mary Krencik, who enjoys having the options of ordering in small ($14), medium ($17) or large ($19). “The sides are absolutely delicious, too. Comes with coleslaw, macaroni salad, potato salad and fries ... highly recommend."

“Had a great fry at Mike & Pop’s in Kenmore,” shared Rebecca Decker. “Enjoyed the choices of potato, served with mac salad and slaw. But the great and unexpected part was the housemade tartar sauce. It was delicious and a nice touch considering it is generally an overlooked condiment.” You'll notice something different about the pasta salad: it's made with an apple cider vinegar and lemon base with just a bit of mayo.

Neighbors Pub, 337 Kenmore Ave.

"An all-around crowd pleaser," is the way Patti Guadagna describes the fish fry at Neighbors. “Fish comes beer-battered, Cajun, lemon pepper and Italian style (olives and tomatoes with seasoning), which I enjoyed. My husband loves that the fish is skinless, which isn't too common around town, but appreciated!” The sides are macaroni salad, coleslaw and fries. If you want extra fries, you can sub out one of the other sides.

Skoobs Village Grille, 50 Central Ave., Lancaster

Christopher Lent calls the Skoobs fish fry “fantastic” starting with the large piece of fish that is battered to order. “Always crispy when enjoyed in house. Malt vinegar, lemon wedge, and tartar to taste. The coleslaw is fresh, creamy and crunchy, all at the same time. And the mac salad is great on its own. The seasoned fries tie it all together.” You can get the fish fry here in half and full size with choices of battered, breaded, lemon pepper broiled and Cajun broiled.

Wiechec's Lounge, 1748 Clinton St.

Group moderator Jeff Gleason calls Wiechec’s a classic and celebrates its role in Buffalo's cultural history. "It’s legendary. It’s been around forever. It’s the place people went for that big fish fry and it's the first place I went to that gave you all the sides and didn’t make you choose. It was the first time I appreciated it. They were just going to keep feeding me."