Fattey Beer to expand to Ellicottville, North Tonawanda and open first Mexican restaurant

Craft-beer delivery as a means to stay afloat during Covid-19 shutdowns broadened the scope of interest in Fattey Beer Co., which was operating hybrid models – essentially craft-beer bar meets beer store – in the Southtowns and downtown Buffalo. Owners Nik Fattey and Chris DiCesare did much of the delivering, which allowed them to meet customers and vouch for their brand.

The wider range of customers and repeated requests for more locations – plus financial success and a model that could be replicated – has allowed founder Nik Fattey and several partners to announce this week new Fattey Beer Co. locations in North Tonawanda and Ellicottville, as well as Fattey's first associated food enterprise, Flaco Taco, in Orchard Park. They're all slated to open in June.

"We never closed one day during the pandemic," said Fattey, who opened the Orchard Park location in August. "The Fourth of July we were open, Christmas we were open. Even last March we were open, so we've been working hard for this."

Here's a breakdown of each of the three plans.

Fattey Beer Co. in the Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda