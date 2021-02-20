Fast-casual gourmet mac-and-cheese restaurant to open in Niagara Falls

Jason Lizardo isn't settling with his success at Rock Burger, which began franchising in 2019 after the initial Niagara Falls location drew customers from all over the region for over-the-top stuffed burgers. Lizardo's new project, however, veers in a slightly different direction, but it still remains in the realm of comfort food.
Bowl-ify, a fast-casual eatery centered on gourmet macaroni and cheese, is expected to open in April at 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls, in the same building as Rock Burger. Lizardo, who's partnering with Paul Kudela and Ed Slowinski in this new effort, knocked down the wall separating Rock Burger and the vacant Family Video, to the north, to create a separate business entity while connecting the spaces.
Although the menu isn't finalized, Bowl-ify will boast between eight and 10 specialty varieties with a slow-cooked macaroni and cheese as the base. Customer customization is encouraged, with a build-your-own bowl option. The recipes, menu and launch will be handled by Joe Belardi, former executive chef of the Western Door, the steakhouse in the Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort.
Belardi will venture beyond the classic sharp cheddar cheese – weaving in alternatives such as gouda and a creamy Alfredo sauce – in his selections, and there will still be a touch of the wackiness that made Rock Burger popular, however, with some "signature, off-the-wall" offerings, said Lizardo, whose debut burger joint stuffed everything from wing dip to cream cheese to Doritos inside a ground beef blend.
"It's something new that Niagara County has never seen," said Lizardo in describing his gourmet mac-and-cheese concept.
Gluten-free pasta and a vegetable option, such as zucchini noodles, will be available to meet dietary needs. There are no plans for beer and wine; drinks will either be bottled sodas or fountain drinks.
The ordering process will be "Chipotle-style," with workers shuffling customers along a line to request mac and cheese bases, proteins and add-ons before cashing out at the end. The bowls will come in two sizes and the menu likely won't vary far beyond mac and cheese.
"Mooney's is the staple of WNY for mac and cheese," Lizardo said. "We're trying to get the Covid-friendly restaurant that doesn't require having to be there a long time."
The restaurant will accommodate roughly 30 patrons at 100% capacity, but since Bowl-ify and Rock Burger are physically connected, customers may sit at either as circumstances dictate.
Lizardo aims to open a second Bowl-ify, in Erie County, this summer – with a drive-thru to double down on the fast-casual approach. He wants to follow the same path as Rock Burger by offering franchise opportunities early on. Kudela and Slowinski, minor partners in Rock Burger, are equal partners with Lizardo in Bowl-ify.
INFO
8529 Niagara Falls Blvd. Suite 2, Niagara Falls. Expected to open in April. Online ordering and DoorDash delivery are planned.