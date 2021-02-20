Fast-casual gourmet mac-and-cheese restaurant to open in Niagara Falls

"It's something new that Niagara County has never seen," said Lizardo in describing his gourmet mac-and-cheese concept.

Gluten-free pasta and a vegetable option, such as zucchini noodles, will be available to meet dietary needs. There are no plans for beer and wine; drinks will either be bottled sodas or fountain drinks.

The ordering process will be "Chipotle-style," with workers shuffling customers along a line to request mac and cheese bases, proteins and add-ons before cashing out at the end. The bowls will come in two sizes and the menu likely won't vary far beyond mac and cheese.

"Mooney's is the staple of WNY for mac and cheese," Lizardo said. "We're trying to get the Covid-friendly restaurant that doesn't require having to be there a long time."

The restaurant will accommodate roughly 30 patrons at 100% capacity, but since Bowl-ify and Rock Burger are physically connected, customers may sit at either as circumstances dictate.

Lizardo aims to open a second Bowl-ify, in Erie County, this summer – with a drive-thru to double down on the fast-casual approach. He wants to follow the same path as Rock Burger by offering franchise opportunities early on. Kudela and Slowinski, minor partners in Rock Burger, are equal partners with Lizardo in Bowl-ify.