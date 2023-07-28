Farmers markets are more than just a way to get your weekly veggies from a local source. They are an experience with everything from live music and events to a range of local vendors, where you might end up leaving with bouquets of wildflowers and soy candles you didn’t know you needed.

“It’s really become a market experience. That’s what my favorite thing is about it,” says Christian Del Prince, market manager of the North Tonawanda City Market. “It’s not just coming there to shop. It’s really an experience now because of the variety.”

Here are five farmers markets across the area you can check out through the fall.

13119 Broadway St., Alden

This market is as much for fresh fruits and veggies as it is for shopping and gifts. Enjoy live music while perusing the tie-dye Buffalo shirts, gorgeous hand-painted birdhouses and chunky hoop earrings and bracelets. Grab some glittery cake pops from ButterDream Cakes and Pastries or blueberry wine from Duda’s Blues Winery for a sweet treat.

Stock up your garden with the petunias, iris and catnip from Hopper’s Farm, and decorate it with cute, painted plant support sticks shaped like smiling vegetables. You can also try your luck at big-ticket auction items such as a trampoline and shed, both of which will be auctioned off Sept. 30. The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30.

Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway

This is a producer-only market, meaning “the person you meet behind the table is likely the person who’s growing your food,” said Lisa Brocato, co-owner of indoor vertical farm Rooted Locally and board member for the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market.

More than 30 of the 43 vendors are farmers and growers, so it's a great spot to get produce, plants or a gorgeous floral bouquet from Ben Brook Farm. The market also accepts SNAP and EBT. Have lunch at one of the bistro tables or spread a blanket out in the grass and enjoy a pop tart from Butter Block, apple pie or pretzel from BreadHive, or garlic and tomato basil cheese varieties from Eden Valley Creamery. Also, don’t miss the heavenly smelling goat milk soaps from Alpine Made, an assortment of Erba Verde Farms pastured meats, and the funky variety of mushroom products from Flat #12 Mushrooms. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

“It’s awesome. I really feel like it’s a huge sense of community that our market brings to the city,” Brocato said. “I love the fact that I’ve seen people, they just got engaged, and then now they’re married, and now they bring their babies to the market. You get to know people and they get to know us, and I think that’s something really unique.”

19th Street and Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls

Enjoy a variety of events such as car shows, craft and artisan days, children’s story circles and family fun days, all offered through this downtown Niagara Falls market. Grab a bite from one of the food trucks or restaurants while enjoying the live music at the new Live at Lunch series on the first Friday every month.

The market accepts SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks, and aims to provide healthy, affordable food for residents, along with fun family activities, said Market Coordinator Anne-Marie DeRusso. Check out vendors like HannaBeeBakes for a sweet assortment of brownie batter, raspberry pistachio and fruity pebble macarons, or Miller's Farm, with fresh veggies and a unique variety of peppers that aren’t found in stores. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and stays open late the last Wednesday of each month. The full schedule of events is at fieldandforknetwork.com/niagara-falls-city-market.

310 Robinson St., North Tonawanda

Get everything from empanadas and dumplings to gelato and Amish baked goods at this market that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of variety. With 90 vendors to shop from, spend the day sampling muenster and cheddar cheeses from Tina’s Cheese, or grab cupcakes and other delicacies for your dog from Ally’s Gourmet Dog Treats.

Founded in 1908, this market — and the Niagara Falls City Market — have seen the area through its days of horses and buggies. With an eclectic selection of vendors, farmers and live music offerings, it was voted the No. 2 in New York State by non-profit the American Farmland Trust, says Del Prince, who aims to create a “one-stop shop” and “festival atmosphere” at this favorite tradition. It runs from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

East Aurora, West Seneca and more Southtowns farmers markets "We’re spoiled to have so many family farms right in our backyard, and the market is the perfect place to meet these producers in-person," writes Janelle Harb.

Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St., Williamsville

You’ll find everything from alpaca wool products and greenhouse plants to doughnuts and goat’s milk and cheese here. Shop for organic products such as grass-fed beef, shiitake mushrooms, veggies and herbs from Green Heron Growers, or wild blueberries grown on mountain tops at Child’s Blueberries.

For those of us who crave cake, but rarely eat an entire one alone, Black Barn Bakery also serves adorable cakes-in-a-jar and loganberry and oversized Reese’s Pieces cookies. Other standouts are Djuana Munn’s natural skincare lotions, cleanses and fragrances, and Becker Farms’ pies, jams and fudge. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through late October