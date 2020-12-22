Family commitment propels Meme's Place to quick start near Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

"You have to know who she is – to dedicate herself, to believe in her dream, that her success is going to pour into other people in the family, how much she gives all of us on every occasion [together]," said Kelley, who takes on front-of-house duties and communication for Meme's Place.

Plan B for Boggan's career has long lurked in the background as a possibility. There was never any doubt who would cook for family birthday parties, barbecues, holidays and big Sunday dinners: It was Boggan, known as "Meme" to her grandkids.

"No one wants to eat nothing unless Meme made it," Kelley laughed.

Feeding a couple of dozen people wasn't a challenge for Boggan who could juggle a few crockpots at once. "I have big pots, not little saucepans," said Boggan, whose first name is pronounced AY-frill.

Her steak eggrolls have become something of local legend, Kelley said. Naturally, it was family members who helped spread the word of Meme's steak eggrolls beyond the family boundaries. Boggan credits the social media followings of her two daughters, Ashley and Ikeya, for generating a buzz that has extended to the new restaurant.