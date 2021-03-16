Every spring, maple season ushers in a new beginning at Sprague's Maple Farms

He nurtured his maple interest into adulthood, bottling syrup on the side while building a career in the family construction business. When the Deschler farm went up for sale, Sprague couldn’t resist purchasing the property that first inspired his interest in syrup to create a maple destination. He first conceived of Sprague’s Maple Farms nearly 30 years ago, then made his dream a reality in 2001.

Some in Portville – a village of 1,000 residents that is 6 miles southeast of Olean and one of the final outposts before the state line – expressed skepticism at a 270-seat restaurant arriving at the edge of town.

“People said ‘aren’t you afraid of failing'?” Sprague said. “To this day, I say ‘No, failure would have been never trying.’ ”

Sprague remained convinced that the old Deschler farm was Western New York’s field of dreams; that if you build it, if you boil that syrup, they will come. And he was right.

“People didn’t hear of Portville too much, but now they know where we are,” said Sprague’s daughter, Laura Sprague Lee, who also works for the company.

Randy and Antoinette Sprague remain on-site nearly every day of the year. Antoinette runs the restaurant and gift shop, while Randy takes care of the maple syrup production.