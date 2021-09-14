Escape to the grapes of the Lake Erie Wine Trail

Fall means grapes, and with grapes comes wine – and fall foliage.

We love the wineries along the lesser-known Lake Erie Wine Trail, as they follow along our beautiful Lake Erie all the way into Pennsylvania. There are 23 wineries throughout a 50-mile stretch from Silver Creek to Harborcreek, Pa.

Kris Kane, owner and head winemaker of 21 Brix Winery in Portland, N.Y., calls it one of the largest growing grape regions in the country.

"I think many people from the Buffalo area don’t realize that they are just 25 minutes from the gateway of the Lake Erie Wine Country region – 30,000 acres of grapes interspersed with wineries that have so much to offer as far as award-winning wines go. On top of that, if you factor in uniqueness: from oldest in the state to some of the largest in size – our wineries have got it all,” he said.

Kane said the wacky weather this year did affect the crops.