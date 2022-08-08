 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Erie County Fair: Try these 21 new food, beverage treats

  • Updated
  • 0
Wee-Woo Wee-Woo slider (copy)

Marshmallow fluff is the sweet treat found in the Wee-Woo Wee-Woo slider made by Slider City Sandwich Department. The beef slider burger patty is topped with American cheese, a sweet chili sauce and then marshmallow fluff.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

There's no shame in admitting that one of the big reasons we attend the Erie County Fair is to eat. So let's make the most of it.

In addition to all of our favorite fair foods – fried Oreos (fried everything, really), cotton candy, kettle korn and lemonade – there will be at least 21 new items to try. For extra fun, fairgoers can vote on their favorite new dish by downloading the fair app. Voting runs from Aug. 10-17, with the winner announced Aug. 18.

Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffle Pizza (copy)

New for the 2022 Erie County Fair: Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffle Pizza made by Pizza Amore. Ingredients include homemade waffles, chopped chicken fingers, different cheeses and secret syrups.

For a great food bargain, the Taste of the Fair on Aug. 15 will feature nearly 100 food and beverage items priced at only $2. Additional food coupons can be found online. Here's a quick taste of new dishes.

People are also reading…

Belly Melon Salad at Slider City Sandwich Department: greens, watermelon, balsamic glazed pork belly and feta cheese.

Belly Melon Salad (copy)

A Belly Melon Salad made by Slider City Sandwich Department has a base of salad greens, chopped watermelon with balsamic glazed pork belly and light feta cheese topping.

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Mac and Cheese from Holy Macaroni: six cheeses, cavatappi and grilled chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Feta Dip from Venus: Chicken breast, feta, pita with homemade garlic and hot sauces.

Corn & Chorizo Waffle Dog from Mineo & Sapio: Chorizo Dog, corn niblets waffle-fried, chipotle queso or honey mustard dip.

Crispy Veggie Tempura (copy)

If you're looking for vegetarian choices at the Erie County Fair, try the new Crispy Veggie Tempura from Eastern Pearl made with an assortment of fresh-cut vegetables fried with a tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Crispy Veggie Tempura from Eastern Pearl: A vegetarian dish made an assortment of fresh-cut vegetables fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffle Pizza from Pizza Amore: syrup, cheeses, waffles and chopped chicken fingers.

Fried Cauliflower Taco from Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles: fried breaded cauliflower, slaw, shredded cheese, boom boom sauce in a flour tortilla.

Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Bavarian Pretzels from Knot of This World Pretzels: Bavarian pretzel stuffed with fresh chopped jalapeños and organic cream cheese.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Korean Street Corn from the Crafted Cob: corncob with sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds and chopped scallions.

Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos from Chester’s Gators & Taters: tortilla chips, fried pickles, jalapeños, cheese, chili, bacon and ranch.

Meatball Gondola from Salvatore's Pizza: meatballs, sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in fresh bread boat.

Polish Steak and Poppers from Babcia’s Pierogi: fried bologna, bacon, jalapeños, raspberry chipotle sauce and cilantro lime aioli.

Wee-Woo Wee-Woo Slider from Slider City Sandwich Dept.: beef slider patty, American cheese, General Tso's sauce and marshmallow fluff.

Smokey Mountain Sundae (copy)

Try something different for dessert with the Smokey Mountain Sundae made by Butcher Block. It has cornbread, baked beans and slow-roasted pulled pork topped with fresh-made coleslaw.

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Waffle from Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles: Belgian waffle, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, caramel and vanilla syrup with whipped cream.

Cookie Monster from Nick Charlaps Ice Cream: blue vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie dough and vanilla Oreos.

Unicorn Sundae from Dippin' Dots: Vanilla Dippin' Dots, unicorn sprinkles, blue cotton candy syrup and whipped cream.

Chocolate Covered Banana Icee from Icee: Banana ice, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Smoky Mountain Sundae from Butcher Block: cornbread, baked beans, pulled pork and coleslaw.

Southern Comfort Sundae from Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream: sweet potato ice cream, torched marshmallows, waffles, syrup, candied bacon and strawberries with a hint of cayenne.

Fresh brewed boba tea (copy)

Quench your thirst with fresh-brewed boba tea made by Beyond Boba, one of the new items at the Erie County Fair.

BEVERAGES

Fresh Brewed Boba Tea from Beyond Boba: green or black tea, fruit flavors, tapioca boba pearls or popping bobas.

Raspberry Frozen Lemonade from Jungle Juice Smoothie: frozen lemonade with raspberry puree.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 Comments

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At Almaza Grill, supporting cast carries the day

At Almaza Grill, supporting cast carries the day

Drove 30 minutes the other day to meet friends who have been marinating in rave previews of Almaza Grill’s Peruvian marinated chicken, roasted until crispy-skinned and succulent, enhanced by the noble white and green sauces.

A beer with a side of history at BriarBrothers Brewing

A beer with a side of history at BriarBrothers Brewing

It is housed inside the historic Buffalo Malting Corp. silos on Elk Street, which also once housed William A. Kriener and Sons Malting. Brothers Joel and Dylan Betti hope their patrons will share that same energy the building’s forefathers strived to create.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger E Mosley dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News