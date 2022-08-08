Erie County Fair: Try these 21 new food, beverage treats

There's no shame in admitting that one of the big reasons we attend the Erie County Fair is to eat. So let's make the most of it.

In addition to all of our favorite fair foods – fried Oreos (fried everything, really), cotton candy, kettle korn and lemonade – there will be at least 21 new items to try. For extra fun, fairgoers can vote on their favorite new dish by downloading the fair app. Voting runs from Aug. 10-17, with the winner announced Aug. 18.

For a great food bargain, the Taste of the Fair on Aug. 15 will feature nearly 100 food and beverage items priced at only $2. Additional food coupons can be found online. Here's a quick taste of new dishes.

Belly Melon Salad at Slider City Sandwich Department: greens, watermelon, balsamic glazed pork belly and feta cheese.

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Mac and Cheese from Holy Macaroni: six cheeses, cavatappi and grilled chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Feta Dip from Venus: Chicken breast, feta, pita with homemade garlic and hot sauces.

Corn & Chorizo Waffle Dog from Mineo & Sapio: Chorizo Dog, corn niblets waffle-fried, chipotle queso or honey mustard dip.

Crispy Veggie Tempura from Eastern Pearl: A vegetarian dish made an assortment of fresh-cut vegetables fried in tempura batter and served with ponzu sauce.

Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffle Pizza from Pizza Amore: syrup, cheeses, waffles and chopped chicken fingers.

Fried Cauliflower Taco from Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles: fried breaded cauliflower, slaw, shredded cheese, boom boom sauce in a flour tortilla.

Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Bavarian Pretzels from Knot of This World Pretzels: Bavarian pretzel stuffed with fresh chopped jalapeños and organic cream cheese.

Korean Street Corn from the Crafted Cob: corncob with sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds and chopped scallions.

Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos from Chester’s Gators & Taters: tortilla chips, fried pickles, jalapeños, cheese, chili, bacon and ranch.

Meatball Gondola from Salvatore's Pizza: meatballs, sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in fresh bread boat.

Polish Steak and Poppers from Babcia’s Pierogi: fried bologna, bacon, jalapeños, raspberry chipotle sauce and cilantro lime aioli.

Wee-Woo Wee-Woo Slider from Slider City Sandwich Dept.: beef slider patty, American cheese, General Tso's sauce and marshmallow fluff.

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dessert Waffle from Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles: Belgian waffle, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, caramel and vanilla syrup with whipped cream.

Cookie Monster from Nick Charlaps Ice Cream: blue vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie dough and vanilla Oreos.

Unicorn Sundae from Dippin' Dots: Vanilla Dippin' Dots, unicorn sprinkles, blue cotton candy syrup and whipped cream.

Chocolate Covered Banana Icee from Icee: Banana ice, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Smoky Mountain Sundae from Butcher Block: cornbread, baked beans, pulled pork and coleslaw.

Southern Comfort Sundae from Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream: sweet potato ice cream, torched marshmallows, waffles, syrup, candied bacon and strawberries with a hint of cayenne.

BEVERAGES

Fresh Brewed Boba Tea from Beyond Boba: green or black tea, fruit flavors, tapioca boba pearls or popping bobas.

Raspberry Frozen Lemonade from Jungle Juice Smoothie: frozen lemonade with raspberry puree.