The 183rd Erie Country Fair returns with its usual flurry of activities, attractions, competitions and vendors from Aug. 9-22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Here is a quick guide to the fair with information on hours, tickets, performers and other highlights.

Schedule: The Erie County Fair is held in the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg). Gate hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Admission: Gate admission is $17 at the fair's website and $20 in person at the gate (credit card only). Ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Tickets for the grandstand events must be purchased separately online.

Parking: Again this year, parking is free. All lots have accessible parking, but the best ones to use are Lot 4 (off South Park) and Lot 5 (off Clark Street).

Rides: The James E. Strates Midway returns to the Erie County Fair for its 99th year. Wristbands ($35) or “FUN” cards ($50) can be purchased ahead of time online, or in person at the fair. Some of the most popular rides from 2022 include the Giant Wheel, a 105-foot tall Ferris wheel that has a one-of-a-kind view spanning Buffalo's downtown; the Sky Flyer, a newly refurbished 98-foot-high vertical swing that offers a panoramic view of the midway; and the Musik Express, a spinning concoction of music, light and sound.

New acts

Even the fair's entertainment has new acts! Just announced are Great Lakes Timber Show from Aug. 15-20, and the Off Axis Stunt Show, from Aug. 9-14. Here are five previously announced new acts.

The Alley Cats. A Doo-Wop a cappella group that brings a contemporary twist to 1950s and '60s classics.

Buckets and Boards Comedy Percussion Show. Entertainment that combines music and laughter.

Banachek’s Mind Games. Well-known magician and mentalist.

Cast in Bronze. Carillons – musical instruments consisting of cast bronze bells – are played from a modified keyboard with the fists and feet.

Mighty Mike. Look for the roaming strongman throughout the midway in a 1920s-style bathing suit telling jokes while he's juggling bowling balls and sledgehammers.

Educational exhibits

There are more than 60 free, educational and interactive exhibits throughout the fairgrounds. New exhibits include Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit (Aug. 9-14), an interactive memorial with documentary videos, steel beams from the towers and firsthand accounts from FDNY firefighters. As its name says, Hands-Only CPR Training (daily) is a 30-minute demonstration that teaches people how to do CPR without using rescue breaths. Also new: Forcible Entry Training (Aug 11-13), Vent Simulation Training (Aug 15-17) and Firefighter Survival Trailer (Aug 18-20).

Competitions

The fair hosts more than 8,000 classes of competitions for the chance to win cash prizes each year, with new additions such as craft cocktail, pistils vs. stamens flower arranging, ribbon revamp, mural, open shop, tractor & implement restoration and the commemorative poster, which this year was won by Jeff Dean of Hamburg.

Returning favorites

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs. These adorable and very popular animals with names such as Kevin Bacon and Kim Kardashingham race to the finish line for the grand prize of an Oreo cookie. Shows are at 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. daily.

Agriculture Discovery Center. Opening its doors in 2014, the Agriculture Discovery Center features two primary components: livestock stalling and interactive exhibits. The livestock portion is inhabited by dairy cattle, which the fair’s website claims is “designed for comfort and care.” Interactive activities include maple syrup-making demonstrations, a Milkable Mabel model cow for children’s practice and an exhibit on apple production.

Nya:Weh Indian Village. The village offers food, crafts, demonstrations and shows, including daily traditional dances performed by members of the original six nations who now refer to themselves as the Haudensaunee. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Food and drink

Be sure to go to the fair on an empty stomach so you can eat from the large array of food, which features traditional fair food such as fried dough, corn dogs and lemonade, and some new treats, including fried spaghetti by Salvatore's Pizza, S'more & More by Babcia's Pierogi and gluten-free deep-fried apple pie by The Silly Yak .On Aug. 14, it's Taste of the Fair day, when hundreds of food items will be sold by vendors for only $2.

There are many beer and wine tents, too. The Carousel Beer Garden has local bands playing throughout the day to a 21 and older audience. Located trackside near the Bazaar building, the Garden has a schedule posted online for a daily breakdown of performances that end right before the fair closes for the night.

Grandstand events

The Grandstand features nine concerts, plus special motor events. Tickets for the paid events must be purchased in advance online, as tickets will not be sold at the box office. Events marked free are included in paid gate admission.

Chubby Checker, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; free with paid gate admission.

Fitz and The Tantrums, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10; $35-$50.

Flo Rida, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; $35-$50.

Yung Gravy with BBNO$, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; $40-$70.

Clint Black with Clay Walker and Tracy Byrd, 6 p.m. Aug. 13; $35-$55

NEEDTOBREATHE, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14; $35-$50.

Bailey Zimmerman with Seaforth, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15; $35-$50.

The Guess Who, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; free with paid gate admission.

The Spinners, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18; free with paid gate admission.

Special events

ATV Big Air Tour, 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 16; free with paid gate admission.

Ultimate Night of Destruction, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19; $25-$32.

World’s Largest Demolition Derby, 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 20; $25-$35.