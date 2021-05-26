Eating in the great outdoors at these 5 area picnic spots

Picnics can be as simple as a takeout meal enjoyed from its wrapper while seated on a blanket, or as elaborate as food cooked on a park's grill served on real plates at a park-provided picnic table. Amenities may include open-air shelters, charcoal grills, restrooms/portable toilets, concession stands/restaurants, and waterside access. We know the extra value of waterside breezes, and, if facing west, the joys of watching sunsets.

Broderick Park is one of several public parks running along the Niagara River. It's popular with fishermen, runners and city residents enjoying views of the swift-moving water from one of its many park benches. Accessible only from West Ferry Street and the iconic black lift bridge, parking and picnicking sites are to the left and right after crossing into the park. To the left/south is ample green space with trees and views of the Peace Bridge in the distance. Bird Island Pier is accessible from that side of the park, leading to the underbelly of the international, riveted steel bridge. The park's lone picnic shelter has four tables in it and two small grills nearby. Other tables are scattered throughout the park, some adjacent to grills. There is lush green space close to Black Rock Canal on the northern side of Broderick Park, ready for DIY tables and chairs, or blanket picnicking. Tables may have been visited by seagulls so bring table coverings. Broderick Park Station sells picnic fare including Sahlen's hot dogs and Nick Charlap's ice cream. The Station's restrooms are not open, and there are minimal portable facilities.