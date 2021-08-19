East Aurora's Left Coast Taco to move, add bar and more seating

Reaping the benefits of a takeout-focused model that boosted business over the last 18 months, Left Coast Taco will soon graduate to a bigger space in East Aurora.

The taqueria, opened by Chelsea Root in 2018, has sealed a move from 603 Oakwood Ave. to 54 Elm St. and hopes to be open at the new site by the end of the year, confirmed Nathan Root, Chelsea's husband and general manager.

With limited seating for eight customers inside and four outside, the tight layout of the current Oakwood Plaza eatery hamstrung the growing demand for Southern California-style tacos. At the same time, however, it was the confined 1,200-square-foot space that caused the Roots to emphasize a small staff and takeout service from launch, helping them weather the Covid-19 pandemic.