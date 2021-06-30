Don Granato's 'Donnie Meatballs' nickname picks up steam, sparks invite to judge Street Brawl

With the interim tag removed from his head coaching title with the Buffalo Sabres, Don Granato can also further embrace his nickname.

"Donnie Meatballs," a playful moniker that has picked up steam on Twitter shortly after he was named interim coach in March, has been embraced by Granato and the Sabres' video team, with the coach's welcome video on Twitter featuring a plate of spaghetti and meatballs faded in the background.

Alerted by several people to the coach's nickname on Wednesday, Nick Pitillo, owner of Italian restaurant Osteria 166 in downtown Buffalo and founder of the Meatball Street Brawl, is sending a public invite to Granato to be a celebrity judge at the festival planned for Sept. 19 outside his restaurant at 166 Franklin St.