Don Granato's 'Donnie Meatballs' nickname picks up steam, sparks invite to judge Street Brawl

With the interim tag removed from his head coaching title with the Buffalo Sabres, Don Granato can also further embrace his nickname.
"Donnie Meatballs," a playful moniker that has picked up steam on Twitter shortly after he was named interim coach in March, has been embraced by Granato and the Sabres' video team, with the coach's welcome video on Twitter featuring a plate of spaghetti and meatballs faded in the background.
June 29, 2021
Alerted by several people to the coach's nickname on Wednesday, Nick Pitillo, owner of Italian restaurant Osteria 166 in downtown Buffalo and founder of the Meatball Street Brawl, is sending a public invite to Granato to be a celebrity judge at the festival planned for Sept. 19 outside his restaurant at 166 Franklin St.
"Understanding that our new permanent head coach's nickname is 'Donnie Meatballs,' we would like to officially invite Coach Meatballs to be a guest judge at the fifth annual Meatball Street Brawl," Pitillo said in a statement.
Granato has not responded to the invitation yet. He is expected to meet with reporters Thursday.
The food festival's mission is self-explanatory, with a number of local restaurants invited to determine who can craft the best meatball in two categories, traditional to specialty, as voted on by attendees, media and celebrity guests. Among the winners at recent Meatball Street Brawls were Frankie Primo's, Finnerty's, 31 Club, Sinatra's, This Little Pig, Bada Bing, host Osteria 166 and more.
During an interview last month with U.S. Olympic hockey gold medalists Cammi Granato, Don's sister, and AJ Mleczko "On the Bus with Cammi and AJ" podcast, the then-interim Sabres head coach chimed in about the nickname in relation to his Italian background.
"I'm OK with it as long as I'm coaching, that's fine – you can call me whatever you want," Don said on the podcast. "I find some humor in it; there's a big Italian portion of the population here in Buffalo, proud of our heritage as Italians and obviously pasta and meatballs go right with it."
The nickname was first mentioned by a contributor for Expected Buffalo, a hockey blog and podcast, on Twitter, but soon became the lighthearted term used occasionally to identify Granato in social media discussions that preceded his eventual full-time hiring.