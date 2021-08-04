Dill pickle pizza, chicken Parm pot pie, Thanksgiving 'sundae' lead new foods at Erie County Fair

Long gone are the days when the Erie County Fair would spotlight aggressively deep-fried foods that prove more flash than substance. Deep-fried butter intrigues – until you try it.
The new fair foods for Erie County Fair 2021, running from Aug. 11-22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds, show considerable creativity with an ounce of restraint. They're not exactly healthy – pizza, tacos and Thanksgiving dinner are among the newcomers – but eaters can squeeze in a meal without an ensuing stomachache.
For fair food lovers, a prime time to visit would be Aug. 16 at the Taste of the Fair, when food vendors offer a sample-sized portion of specific items for $2.
The Big Dill Pickle Pizza from Pizza Amore Wood Fire
Danielle Perri won't make the same mistake again regarding Pizza Amore's dill pickle pizza.
"I came up with [the pie] right before the pickle craze was a big thing, but it was my bad – I named it something it probably shouldn't have been," she said. "People just didn't want to come up [to order] and say 'Tickle my Pickle,' and I thought, 'Oh my god, I missed my chance.' "
The Big Dill is a more palatable title for a wood-fired, thin-crust pie with a ranch dressing base and cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. To convert the pickle-avoidant, Perri said she emphasizes these creamy ingredients to win them over. "Me? I see a pickle and I'm ready to try it," she said.
August will mark the 10th anniversary of the Perris' fair service; the family has opened a second location, in North Tonawanda, in addition to its Grand Island home.
Chicken Parm Pot Pie from Salvatore's Pizza trailer
For a stick-to-your-ribs option that's new to the fair, Salvatore's Pizza trailer layers carbs on carbs. Salvatore Butera, sustaining his parents' tradition of serving pizza at the fair since 1956, has essentially taken chicken Parmesan – his favorite meal, along with meatloaf, he said – and stuffed it inside a garlic bread pot pie pastry.
The highlights of the dish include the pasta sauce inside, a recipe free of added sugars, hailing from Butera's mother's roots in Accadia, Italy. The element of Sunday Sauce could be nostalgic for some eaters. "You smell home," Butera said. "When you're cooking it, you're like, 'Oh yeah, Sunday.' "
With penne tucked inside pastry dough, the pasta-meets-pizza combination might strike some as strange, but there's one thing that's not open to debate. "It really is a meal," Butera said.
Pilgrim Sundae from Joe's Main Street Butcher Block
The former Jim's Main Street Butcher Block, the tall, eye-catching orange and yellow trailer with neon lights, has changed hands, with Akron native Joe Gonzales taking command about a year ago. Gonzales, who also runs two Pop-In Bob's Kettle Corn stands at the fair, presents his spin on Thanksgiving dinner in a bowl, with mashed potatoes, sweet corn, stuffing and roasted Butterball turkey topped with gravy and finished with cranberry sauce.
The 12-ounce bowl is hefty – the leftovers could resemble those from the holiday dinner – but an easier-to-eat alternative than a Pilgrim sandwich, which Gonzales considered before landing on the bowl.
"I'm going to tell people to just mix it up – that's what's going to make it taste the best," Gonzales said of his concoction. "It will just bring all the elements together."
Chicken-and-waffles skewers from Dirty Bird Chicken n' Waffles
One common assumption about anything served on a skewer is it's a skimpy portion compared to any alternative. Raul Parker, owner of Dirty Bird Chicken n' Waffles, assures eaters that's not the case with his chicken and waffle on a stick, which come two to an order, with each holding three pieces of fried chicken and four pieces of waffle.
The maple bourbon butter glaze, drizzled over the skewers, might even overshadow the other two elements made fresh on the trailer. The sweet-and-salty condiment has been served on Dirty Bird's original chicken and waffle sandwich since the food truck opened in 2015 and will be bottled for retail sales soon, said Parker, who's bringing his Niagara Falls-based business to the fair for the first time.
Parker's model is simple; he doesn't like lengthy menus or deviating too far from the signature dish that has carried him this far. "We use the things that we have and just tweak them a little bit to come up with new items," he said.
Polish taco from Babcia's Pierogi
To use an Andrew Galarneau-style pun, serving an authentic Indian bread as the foundation for a Polish dish is "naan"-traditional. But that's the approach for Babcia's owner Linda Lund, a fan of Indian cuisine, who raves about the bread. "It's fluffy, it's soft and it holds up well when it's wrapped," Lund said. "It just makes the [taco]."
The elements inside the pocket scream Polish, from chopped and grilled smoked kielbasa, sweet-and-sour red cabbage and housemade sauerkraut tinged with honey mustard. There's bacon, too; "Everything is better with bacon," Lund noted. Weber's Mustard and Horseradish sauces round out a flavorful, colorful venture.
If recent sales are an indication, Lund expects the taco to be a hit. "Anywhere we've gone with it, we've sold out," she said.
Five more new foods to try:
• Bacon pickle chips covered in beer cheese and topped with bacon and jalapenos from Chester's Gators & Taters.
• Frozen peach lemonade by Jungle Juice Smoothies.
• The Bomb Cob by Crafted Cob, a spicy red-white-and-blue presentation of corn on the cob.