Dill pickle pizza, chicken Parm pot pie, Thanksgiving 'sundae' lead new foods at Erie County Fair

The 12-ounce bowl is hefty – the leftovers could resemble those from the holiday dinner – but an easier-to-eat alternative than a Pilgrim sandwich, which Gonzales considered before landing on the bowl.

"I'm going to tell people to just mix it up – that's what's going to make it taste the best," Gonzales said of his concoction. "It will just bring all the elements together."

Chicken-and-waffles skewers from Dirty Bird Chicken n' Waffles

One common assumption about anything served on a skewer is it's a skimpy portion compared to any alternative. Raul Parker, owner of Dirty Bird Chicken n' Waffles, assures eaters that's not the case with his chicken and waffle on a stick, which come two to an order, with each holding three pieces of fried chicken and four pieces of waffle.

The maple bourbon butter glaze, drizzled over the skewers, might even overshadow the other two elements made fresh on the trailer. The sweet-and-salty condiment has been served on Dirty Bird's original chicken and waffle sandwich since the food truck opened in 2015 and will be bottled for retail sales soon, said Parker, who's bringing his Niagara Falls-based business to the fair for the first time.