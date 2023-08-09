For some, the top priority for dining in warmer weather is the presence of air conditioning (perfectly understandable). But for others, meals and drinks should be consumed al fresco, shaded by tree canopies and lit by overhead string lights or candles on patio tables. Heat and bugs are part of the experience, made tolerable by romantic, ephemeral patios that are closed for so many months of the year.

Visit one of the following bars and restaurants for their intimate, tucked-away patios.

1897 Davis Road, West Falls (716-833-8733, blueberrytreehousefarm.com)

It doesn’t get much more hidden than a treehouse patio. You’ll feel like a wood nymph while drinking a beer or tea on the Blueberry Treehouse Farm’s elevated patio in the trees, where leaves offer cool shade from the sun. Enjoy live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Admission is $7 and includes a drink voucher. You can also pick blueberries at the organic U-pick farm on site.

56 W. Chippewa St. (716-854-946, bacchuswine.bar)

Known for its reliable fine dining menu and extensive wine list, Bacchus has become a dining staple of downtown Buffalo. Tucked behind Bacchus’ white tablecloth dining room is a shaded backyard patio, which offers a more casual ambience than the restaurant’s candlelit interior. The surrounding buildings cocoon the patio at Bacchus and hide it nearly entirely from the street.

888 Main St. (716-885-1885, cocobuffalo.com)

Equal parts backyard-dinner-party-meets-casual-European-bistro, Coco’s patio offers a romantic, low-pressure dining experience. Eat moules frites (mussels and rosemary-seasoned fries) on a French bistro chair while admiring the summery surroundings. Bulb lights draped across the patio bathe guests in a warm glow after sunset.

Letchworth State Park, Castile (585-493-2622, glenirisinn.com)

Dine outdoors at Letchworth State Park on the new outdoor patio at Caroline’s, the restaurant at the historic Glen Iris Inn. The patio seats guests under the shade of trees and large umbrellas between the Middle Falls on the Genesee River and the inn. (Rushing water can be heard from the patio.) Before or after your meal, stroll the gorge trail to see the waterfalls that make up the “Grand Canyon of the East.” You may even spot a hot air balloon.

433 Ellicott St. (716-249-0523, fitzbooks.net)

Once you’ve picked out a book to read and ordered a Liege waffle with chocolate, check out the patio behind Fitz Books and Waffles. The concealed patio is a peaceful spot for both reading and looking up from reading, where you’ll spot a great view of the Electric Tower.

710 Elmwood Ave. (716-370-0028, barhighviolet.com)

It makes sense that the speakeasy-themed craft cocktail bar has a hidden patio. High Violet shares the patio behind the bar with Cafe Postscript during the day, when visitors flock to the tables to drink their coffee. At night, it’s a relaxed, candlelit setting for drinks and conversation.

511 Rhode Island St. (716-882-3509, leftbankrestaurant.com)

Sheltered from the road by a periwinkle blue fence, the patio at Left Bank provides an intimate, outdoor dining room where guests eat meals next to the ivy-covered brick restaurant and under table umbrellas. The patio is open through fall, when the fine dining restaurant’s ivy turns into a kaleidoscope of reds and yellows.

19 Wadsworth St. (716-697-9075, pausaarthouse.com)

While most of the fun happens inside jazz venue Pausa Art House, the backyard patio is a respite of candlelight and shrubbery from the bustling nightlife of Allentown. Order a glass of wine and enjoy jazz music through the speakers. There is no cover charge for the patio, but if you want to go inside for live jazz, you’ll need to buy a ticket.

4350 Seneca St., West Seneca (716-608-6155, rustynickelbrewing.com)

Rusty Nickel Brewing is home to a spacious outdoor beer garden that oozes rural charm. The popular patio is surrounded by trees and visited from time to time by deer. It’s also filled with fire pits, lots of seating, string lights and sometimes a band.

27 Chandler St. (waxlightbaravin.com)

Waxlight bar a’ vin, the innovative restaurant, wine and cocktail bar on Chandler Street, offers outdoor seating during the summer on its side patio. Situated between brick buildings, the patio is an inviting space for browsing Waxlight’s award-winning wine selection and creative food menu.