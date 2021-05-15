Cookies & Cream announces new seasonal location at Charlie's Boat Yard along Outer Harbor

Suarez said Cookies & Cream on the Water will offer select items from the Seneca Street shop, which will supply the waterfront location. Fresh cookies in several varieties will be delivered each day as the foundation for Cookies & Cream's popular mammoth ice cream sandwiches, which are stuffed with soft-serve custard.

Cookies & Cream is the lone Buffalo-area ice cream shop to exclusively use Gifford's Ice Cream, a Maine creamery with a lengthy list of flavors. A rotating cast of pints will be sold from the waterfront location, as well as traditional sundaes; '77s, a local play on Dairy Queen Blizzards; and classic cones and bowls. Hours are expected to be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, in line with Charlie's Boat Yard's schedule.

A few two-top tables and a bench will be set up along the sidewalk outside the service window. Customers can also use the colorful picnic tables that are arranged as public seating for the Small Boat Harbor and overlook the water. Cookies & Cream customers will not be able to use Charlie's Boat Yard's back patio seating, however, and Charlie's dine-in customers can't order Cookies & Cream in the restaurant.