Community fish fry guide 2021

It's time for the yearly favorite, the Lenten community fish fry. Although many community spots are not able to serve the fish fry this season, we've found at least 30 from nearly every corner of Erie and Niagara counties to list in our annual guide.

Almost all of these are takeout only, with drive-thru areas set up and the dinners brought to your car. Some need to be prepaid by advance phone or online orders; others you can pull up and order. We've listed as much information about the process and the food as was available. As always with the popularity of the fish fry, it's a good idea to order in advance.