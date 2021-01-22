Coco goes international with Wanderlust takeout menu

We might not be able to travel internationally at the moment, but Coco Bar & Bistro is letting our taste buds travel by offering a different cultural food menu each weekend through February.
In its Wanderlust food series, Coco is serving a takeout menu that focuses on the food of a different region each weekend. The series started earlier this month with the food of Turkey and Brazil. The schedule also includes Italy (which started Jan. 21), Spain (Jan. 28), Korea (Feb. 2) and Southwest France (Feb. 11). Customers can order from the Wanderlust menu from Thursday through Saturday for takeout only at cocobuffalo.com or by calling 885-1885.
The idea began three years ago when Coco proprietor Maura Crawford wanted to liven up the otherwise dull months of January and February. For her Wanderlust menu, she has pulled inspiration from her travels throughout Europe in such places as London, Austria, Holland and Greece, as well as from friends and staff. Menus from past years have included food from Sweden, Morocco and Scotland.
With this year being takeout only, the menu had to focus on food that will be good for the drive home.
"We’ve had to limit some of the menus and rearrange some ideas for things that travel better with us only doing takeout, but the whole program has always been really well received," Crawford said.
Crawford shared items Coco served in early January. “For Turkey, we made a traditional soup made from dried black chickpeas and Sujuk (sausage),” Crawford said. Coco also offered eggplant with creamy burrata and a walnut pomegranate relish along with entrées like beef kofta kebab, chicken tava, grilled lamb chops with sides and baklava, plus a little bite of Turkish Delight, for dessert.
For Brazil, food included Feijoada, the national dish of Brazil, which is a black bean and pork stew served with rice, orange slices and farofa (flour fried with bacon and onions) that is sprinkled on top of the beans. Empendidas is a crispy Brazilian hand pie filled with hearts of palm and salty olives.
“We did these street fritters called Acaraje. The fritter itself is made with shrimp, cashews and peanuts and cassava flour,” Crawford said. “You fry that in palm oil and stuff it with black eyed pea purée and salsa, before topping it with one big piece of shrimp.” They also made a moqueca which is a Brazilian fish stew and finished with dulce de leche pancakes for dessert.
For the Italy weekend (Jan. 21-23), Crawford has let her staff run with it. Instead of focusing on a particular section of Italy like usual, chefs are making an Italian specialty they enjoy cooking such as pasta e fagioli and Ossobuco. This keeps the employees from getting stressed and showcases their specialties.
The traditional Valentine's Day menu will again focus on France. The series will end with the long-running Moulefest at the end of February, a mussel festival started about 15 years ago. There are generally about 12 mussel flavors.
“We started this years ago when it was that January-February that was so cold. The liquor companies were saying we’ve never seen weather affect business this badly in 25 years,” Crawford explained. “I said 'I’ve got to do something, we’re dying here,' and so I came up with Moulefest which is a three-day event with all-you-can-eat mussels, free baguette, drink specials and live music every night.”
This year's Moulefest will most likely resemble the "Moulevable" feast from 2020, where portions for two to four people were served to go.
Another fun feature adding to the European vibe outside of Coco is the Crêpe Chalet. The small, wooden hut – built in Amish country for $1,600 – is a spot where guests can enjoy food and drinks as you would during a traditional holiday market. Everything at the chalet is meant to be enjoyed there, so no takeout is allowed. The space was also used for a Wanderlust film series that screen an international film outside.
“I’m just always creating new experiences for guests,” Crawford said. “At the chalet, there are drinks available like the hot chocolate spiked with Stroh Rum, an Austrian rum, that you can’t drink it straight or it’ll burn your esophagus." Other drinks include the traditional Glühwein (mulled wine) made from red wine, spices and oranges along with shots to warm you up.
Coco Bar & Bistro
888 Main St. (885-1885, cocobuffalo.com)
Takeout and delivery: offered 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is not open for indoor dining.
Crêpe Chalet hours: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.