Coco goes international with Wanderlust takeout menu

The traditional Valentine's Day menu will again focus on France. The series will end with the long-running Moulefest at the end of February, a mussel festival started about 15 years ago. There are generally about 12 mussel flavors.

“We started this years ago when it was that January-February that was so cold. The liquor companies were saying we’ve never seen weather affect business this badly in 25 years,” Crawford explained. “I said 'I’ve got to do something, we’re dying here,' and so I came up with Moulefest which is a three-day event with all-you-can-eat mussels, free baguette, drink specials and live music every night.”

This year's Moulefest will most likely resemble the "Moulevable" feast from 2020, where portions for two to four people were served to go.

Another fun feature adding to the European vibe outside of Coco is the Crêpe Chalet. The small, wooden hut – built in Amish country for $1,600 – is a spot where guests can enjoy food and drinks as you would during a traditional holiday market. Everything at the chalet is meant to be enjoyed there, so no takeout is allowed. The space was also used for a Wanderlust film series that screen an international film outside.