Clarksburg Cider is a destination for hard cider lovers

Clarksburg Cider, Western New York’s newest cidery, is out to prove that hard cider is a true year-round beverage, and not just something reserved for autumn.

“I never saw it as a fall product. There’s so much more to it than just that,” said head cider maker Eddie Graves.

Through a combination of traditional and nontraditional ciders, including fruited and barrel-aged, and a variety of unique cider-infused dishes and cocktails created at the Lancaster taproom, Clarksburg is hoping to put cider first in the minds of anyone looking to experience something unique.

Clarksburg, named for the Town of Eden hamlet that hosts the family orchard of CEO and owner Michael Robb, originally had much smaller plans, but expanded to the full-service restaurant and cidery it is today after discussions with the public and fellow businesses.

“We were originally going to have a few taps and charcuterie, but there was such a demand to have another dining option with this corridor starting to take off,” said Vice President Bryan LaFauve. “Lancaster is absolutely exploding in terms of population. We saw this as an opportunity to be able to provide cider year-round, which is a problem right now.”