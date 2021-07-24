 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarence Pizza Company to sell to Bocce Club Pizza after 32 years
0 comments

Clarence Pizza Company to sell to Bocce Club Pizza after 32 years

Support this work for $1 a month
Cheap Eats: Clarence Pizza Company, Big Sings (copy)

Clarence Pizza Company owner Tim Smith holds a finished pepperoni pizza in 2018. Smith is now selling his pizzeria to Bocce Club after 32 years of business.

 News staff photographer

After 32 years of running Clarence Pizza Company with his brother and sister-in-law, Tim Smith has decided to stop operating his pizzeria, at 6235 Goodrich Road, after service on July 29. But for those worried about a pizza void in Clarence Center, a familiar name in Buffalo pizza is set to take over, likely in August.

Bocce Club Pizza confirmed on its Facebook page that the brand will open a Clarence location, and Smith said he completed a deal with Bocce Pizza owner Jim Pacciotti to sell the building and the business. Bocce's expansion to Clarence follows a busy 2020, when Pacciotti opened a small storefront at 235 Delaware Ave. and licensed a Bocce Club Pizza at EXPO Market on Hertel Avenue.

"We had other people that were interested, but Bocce was the best fit I thought," Smith said. "[Jim] is a really nice guy, he'll do good. He's hiring most of my people. He's going to take care of the community like I did."

[Related: Steve Cichon details the roots of Bocce Club Pizza in Buffalo]

Clarence Pizza Company (copy)

Clarence Pizza Company at 6235 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center, will soon become a Bocce Club Pizza location.

Smith started Clarence Pizza Company in 1989 with his brother Rick as partner, and Rick's wife, Marilou, as bookkeeper and versatile employee. The Smiths expanded beyond the typical pizza, wings and subs menu to include 16 signature pies – including the intriguing hot Hawaiian, with barbecue sauce, honey, jalapenos, chicken, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon – as well as housemade Hungarian stuffed peppers on the appetizer menu. A Cheap Eats from 2018 gives a sense of the Smiths' operation, which attracted customers in part because of its location along the Clarence Bike Path.

"I'll miss the customers and camaraderie I made and the young kids I hired for their first jobs – they'd move on to college, get married and have kids, and then their kids would work here," Smith said Friday. "It's going to be sad. But for 32 years, we couldn't really enjoy the fruits of our labor. Now we can go on vacation."

Read more about News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau's favorite pizzas

Smith, 60, said he plans to venture to Connecticut to visit the General Dynamics plant – where he worked on nuclear submarines before entering the pizza business – as well as see the Rolling Stones in concert in Las Vegas in November.

Big Sings Ice Cream, located next door to Clarence Pizza Company and commonly a post-slice stop, isn't affected by the sale, owner Dan Singer confirmed. 

"Clarence Pizza Company – or Pizza Inn as we so fondly call it – has been a staple in our community for many years and we appreciate all of the hard work that the Smith family has put in. They will be greatly missed," Singer said in a statement. "We are looking forward to welcoming Bocce to the neighborhood and creating a great relationship with them as well."

Bocce Pizza breakfast pizza bacon (copy)

A look at slices of Bocce Club's breakfast pizza, with mozzarella, cheddar and bacon.

Despite the bittersweet sale of his business, Smith has closure and is optimistic about Bocce's future.

"It's time – it's been 32 years and it feels right," Smith said. "I got the right person to buy it."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth II Zoomed with Prince George on his birthday

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Torn-Down Tuesday: The Bocce Club, home of Buffalo-style pizza
History

Torn-Down Tuesday: The Bocce Club, home of Buffalo-style pizza

  • Updated

Everyone has a favorite pizza place, but if you love the doughy, cheesy, sweet-sauced, charred-pepperoni pie that’s typical in the 716, one way or another, you can trace the pizza you love back to the Bocce Club on Hickory Street near Eagle in the 1940s. While pizza was already a popular dish in the Italian sections of Buffalo, especially

+4
Make your own Buffalo-style pizza via 'The Buffalo New York Cookbook'
Dining

Make your own Buffalo-style pizza via 'The Buffalo New York Cookbook'

  • Updated

Buffalo’s greatest culinary invention has done more than provide a satisfying riposte to anyone denigrating our fair city. The chicken wing has changed the English language. “To Buffalo” isn’t just a destination anymore – it’s a journey. It’s a verb meaning the act of transforming food with the wing power trio: cayenne hot sauce, blue cheese and chicken. Around the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News