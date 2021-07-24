Clarence Pizza Company to sell to Bocce Club Pizza after 32 years

Smith started Clarence Pizza Company in 1989 with his brother Rick as partner, and Rick's wife, Marilou, as bookkeeper and versatile employee. The Smiths expanded beyond the typical pizza, wings and subs menu to include 16 signature pies – including the intriguing hot Hawaiian, with barbecue sauce, honey, jalapenos, chicken, pineapple, mozzarella and bacon – as well as housemade Hungarian stuffed peppers on the appetizer menu. A Cheap Eats from 2018 gives a sense of the Smiths' operation, which attracted customers in part because of its location along the Clarence Bike Path.

"I'll miss the customers and camaraderie I made and the young kids I hired for their first jobs – they'd move on to college, get married and have kids, and then their kids would work here," Smith said Friday. "It's going to be sad. But for 32 years, we couldn't really enjoy the fruits of our labor. Now we can go on vacation."

Smith, 60, said he plans to venture to Connecticut to visit the General Dynamics plant – where he worked on nuclear submarines before entering the pizza business – as well as see the Rolling Stones in concert in Las Vegas in November.